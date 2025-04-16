Spotify was down for a while this morning, but it's back now

The music-streaming app Spotify was down for a good chunk of time this morning, leaving millions of music fans in the lurch. Both the app and web client weren't working, but service seem to be broadly returned to normal at this point, though lingering bugs may remain.

We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

At about 10:40AM ET, Spotify updated its X account saying it was working on the issue and also said that "the reports of this being a security hack are false." We haven't seen any such reports yet, but we'll keep an eye on things to see if they offer any more details on this front. Finally, at 12:08PM ET, the company said things were back to normal. All told, it seems like things were down for nearly four hours, a pretty long outage.

Update, April 16, 2025, 11:04AM ET: Added details about Spotify claiming this downtime was not due to a security hack.

Update, April 16 2025, 12:18PM ET: This story and its headline have been updated to note that Spotify is now back online after its outage.