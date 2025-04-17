Strava buys UK-based personalized running plan app Runna

Strava has exercised its right to expand. A bad pun, yes, but apt considering the exercise tracking app has purchased Runna, a UK-based company that provides its users personalized running plans and coaching. The deal proceeded for an undisclosed sum of money.

Strava reports that interest in running has grown significantly, with 43 percent of its members wanting to do a big race or event this year. "Running is booming worldwide — nearly 1 billion runs were recorded on Strava in 2024. Runna's mission to give every runner a personalised plan to achieve their goal is a perfect fit," Strava CEO Michael Martin stated. "Coming off Strava's accelerated innovation and unprecedented growth last year, it was the right time to look for complementary businesses that could create even greater value for our users." Last year, Strava launched features such as a family plan and night heat maps.

Runna launched in 2022, but has since grown to a team of 180 employees working on an app available in 180 countries. According to Martin, Strava and Runna will be kept as separate apps for the time being, with plans to expand the latter's team and resources.