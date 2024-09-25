Strava makes it easier to keep your activity data private

Workout tracker app Strava has a history of being used to stalk people, identifying where they live or their typical running paths (take a look at this Reddit thread of people commiserating, for instance). While the platform has some safety features, a new tool should make it easier to confirm your privacy settings immediately following an activity. Strava is launching Quick Edit, which provides all users with immediate access to edit and privacy settings in the app after syncing an activity.

Quick Edit lets you modify a few aspects of your activity, such as who can see your its details. It also gives you the option to hide certain information quickly, such as your start time, pace, or heart rate. You can even opt to hide your entire route and map. These features already exist in Strava, but Quick Edit could be helpful if you're running in a new place and forgot to change your settings or leaving from home and want to keep your address private. Basically, it can be that one extra reminder to check your privacy settings are as secure as you want. If you skip the Quick Edit screen, then Strava will apply your default settings.

The new feature also has a few non-safety options to explore. Quick Edit will prompt you to customize your activity title and upload photos and videos you took while out exploring. Just remember, if you make your map private, don't counteract that by sharing anything that could identify exactly where you are. You can also access advanced edits like gear and specific workout types through the Quick Edit screen.