The UK’s digital driver’s licence is coming later this year

The UK will release a digital driver's license later this year, along with a digital wallet issued by the government. This will allow folks to "easily prove their age when buying age restricted items online and in person." Obviously, it will also prove a person's right to drive.

This will be one of the first digital documents available via the GOV.UK digital wallet, which is also launching later this year. The wallet will also be home to documents like Veterans Cards, Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks and "every other credential issued by the government." However, many of these digital versions won't be available until the end of 2027.

The technology harnesses the security features of modern smartphones, for enhanced privacy. The documents won't open without a facial recognition check. The government says this will make digital documents more secure, "even if a device is lost." We'll have to see how that plays out.

There will also be a way for users to hide certain info when displaying the digital license. Top Gear has reported that , for instance, the tech will allow folks to hide home addresses when paying for stuff.

The best part? This is an opt-in technology. Traditional physical documents will still be available, just in case it skeeves you out to have official IDs hanging out on your phone. UK citizens can already apply for a license online using a stored digital photo and pay road fees.

It's quick and easy to set up your Driver and vehicles account! Simply add your vehicles and you'll have access to all your details at your fingertips ✨ Start here 👉 https://t.co/DXTn3olbi0 #DVLADigital pic.twitter.com/xcG0vapJF8 — DVLA (@DVLAgovuk) January 17, 2025