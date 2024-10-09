Threads code shows that a community groups feature may be in development

Many social media platforms take ideas from each other, and Meta seems to be doing something similar recently. As first reported by TechCrunch , Threads is testing a community groups feature that’s similar to Subreddits and X Communities. Chris Messina, a Threads early adopter, discovered this after scanning the latest app update’s code.

Messina discovered references to “Loops” in the code on Monday. Besides that, the code also mentions how users can join or leave communities as well as name a Loop community. In TechCrunch’s report, an unidentified Instagram source confirmed that the feature is still in the earliest developmental phases and is not being tested yet.

Messina said in his thread that users can join communities and discuss relevant topics, similar to the competition. However, since Threads doesn’t use traditional hashtags, it’s likely Loops will need a different tagging system.