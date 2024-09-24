TikTok Music is on its way out

TikTok Music is shutting down following an attempt to translate views on its base app to music streaming. The music arm announced the news that accounts will close by November 28, with all user data and login information deleted.

Google subscribers whose subscription ends after November 28 should automatically get a refund or can request one through Google Play before TikTok Music shuts down. On the other hand, Apple users must request a refund through Apple support before the 28th to get one. Anyone who actually uses TikTok Music might want to wait a minute, though, as the premium service will no longer be available once a refund is processed. Speaking of deadlines, anyone who wants to transfer their playlists from TikTok Music to another music streamer has to do so by October 28.

TikTok Music first launched in Indonesia and Brazil in July 2023. It replaced another music platform called Resso from ByteDance (TikTok's parent company). Around the same time, it became available as a closed beta test in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, fully launching in those locations that October. Despite ByteDance filing for a "TikTok Music" trademark application in May 2022, the platform never made it to the US.