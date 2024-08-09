TikTok will make it easier to identify movies and TV shows that users are clipping

One of the more annoying aspects of TikTok (and Instagram and X) culture is when a user shares a contextless but captivating clip from a movie or a TV show. Oftentimes, they won't state or tag the name of the source upfront, prompting viewers to ask in the comments where the clip is from in an engagement-boosting trick. TikTok is stepping in to do something about that with a new feature called TikTok Spotlight.

When the platform's tech detects an applicable clip, it will add an anchor link to a landing page with more details about the show or movie. The page will include a synopsis, cast info and official accounts, as well as other TikToks linked to the same title so you can keep going down the rabbit hole. The landing page will also include details on where to watch the show or movie if it's on a streaming service, or a way to buy tickets if a film is still in theaters.

There are benefits for studios that take part in this initiative too. TikTok is now an important part of marketing strategies for movies and TV shows, so having a hub where interested users can go to learn more and possibly buy theater tickets is something Hollywood can take advantage of. TikTok says they'll be able to find creators who are a good match and incentivize them to spread the word about their projects. Studios will also have access to engagement analytics.