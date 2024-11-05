Track US election results with Apple's Live Activity feature

Election day 2024 has finally arrived in the US and the race between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is so close we're all going to be glued to our screens waiting to see what happens. Apple is making sure you see developments right away (and can't take any breaks from it) with Live Activities, AppleInsider reports. Starting Tuesday night, Apple News will display the ongoing US election results as a Live Activity.

The Live Activity tracker will show up on your lock screen and give you the latest election updates. It's available on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. If your device has a Dynamic Island, then you'll also be able to track the electoral college results there.

If you're interested in receiving Live Activity updates about the election, you can turn it on through Apple News. Click "Follow the 2024 election live" banner or open the "Election 2024" tab and you should see a notification about enabling it.