Twitch subscription prices are increasing by $2 on iOS and Android

Twitch is updating subscription costs for mobile purchases. Beginning October 1, Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices made in the company's mobile app will be $8, up from the current rate of $6 a month. Tier 2 and Tier 3 prices will not be impacted.

📱 Starting October 1, we’re increasing new Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices on the mobile app in over 40 countries.



🔴 You can bring your questions to Patch Notes today, August 21 at 12pm PT.



📬 We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these countries via email. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 21, 2024

The company announced this summer that the Tier 1 price for subscribing to a channel on desktop would be increasing by a dollar in the US, rising from $5 to $6. That change initially took effect in July, the first time Twitch sub costs had risen for US viewers. The move followed similar hikes for Tier 1 subs in the UK, Canada, Australia and Turkey earlier this year.