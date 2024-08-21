Twitch subscription prices are increasing by $2 on iOS and Android
Tier 1 subs and gift subs will cost $8 starting in October.
Twitch is updating subscription costs for mobile purchases. Beginning October 1, Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices made in the company's mobile app will be $8, up from the current rate of $6 a month. Tier 2 and Tier 3 prices will not be impacted.
📱 Starting October 1, we’re increasing new Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices on the mobile app in over 40 countries.
🔴 You can bring your questions to Patch Notes today, August 21 at 12pm PT.
📬 We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these countries via email.
— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 21, 2024
The company this summer that the Tier 1 price for subscribing to a channel on desktop would be increasing by a dollar in the US, rising from $5 to $6. That change initially took effect in July, the first time Twitch sub costs had risen for US viewers. The move followed in the UK, Canada, Australia and Turkey earlier this year.
The bigger increase to sub costs on mobile is likely a response to the fees both major tech companies charge for in-app purchases. This subject has gotten the companies snared in some suits, and they have reduced their commission percentage for several . Both and have also adopted new fee structures in Europe in response to the Digital Markets Act.