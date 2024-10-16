Uber Eats will now let users create and share lists of their favorite meals

Food influencers will also be getting in on the action.

Uber Eats is adding a social element to ordering delivery tacos in the form of curated lists. Garden variety users can whip up one of these lists on the Account tab, pulling menu items from preferred local haunts.

All lists are shareable by default, so users can send them to friends and family. I don’t want other people to know the shameful food I gorge while endlessly watching episodes of Frasier, but maybe that’s just me.

This could actually prove useful for certain scenarios, such as when you’re sick in bed and want someone else to handle takeout. Just point friends and family to the list. Uber Eats also said that there’s a chance any particular list could end up on the home feed, turning the creator into a local food influencer for the day.

Speaking of food influencers, the app will also feature curated lists by pseudo-celebrities. Uber Eats is advertising initial participation by Sam Roby of Chicago Food Authority , Ella Kahan and Emma Matarasso of Chew York City and others. It remains to be seen how this will work in smaller markets.