Uber teen accounts 2.0 revealed with more convenience and safety features

Uber has updated its teen accounts with new and improved features primarily designed for convenience and security. Besides previous functions like tracking trip progress and Uber Eats connectivity, the rideshare company is now announcing several additional features. Parents in charge of teen accounts, which are available in all 50 states and 250+ cities can apply them to their teens’ accounts.

Previously, teen accounts did not support parents booking trips using their own phones, but the new guardian booking feature now allows this. Parents using guardian booking will have access to the same security features a teen account will use. Parents with an Uber One membership can also now share the benefits with teens, such as free delivery and cash back trips. Any cash back funds go to the teen’s account for future use.