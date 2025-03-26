Waze is officially stopping support for Google Assistant on iPhones

The navigation app Waze is dropping Google Assistant support for iPhones , citing "ongoing difficulties" with integrating the service. The company says it plans on replacing it with an "enhanced voice integration solution" at some point in the future. Google Assistant will still work for Android users.

This is happening a full year after iPhone users began reporting issues related to Google Assistant, with many people noting that voice commands were totally broken. Waze says that it has "not been working as intended for over a year" and that it would rather "phase out Google Assistant on iOS" instead of "patching a feature that has faced ongoing difficulties."

As previously stated, Google Assistant for Waze will continue to work on Android phones. However, there's a valid question to be asked about how long Android users will continue to be able to issue voice commands in the app via the digital assistant. Google has pledged to transition users away from Google Assistant to Gemini.