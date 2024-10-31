WhatsApp custom lists are here to help you keep track of convos

WhatsApp just announced a custom lists feature to help users keep track of the neverending glut of conversations. This is basically a refined version of the chat filters feature that was released earlier this year.

The appropriately-named Lists tool allows people to filter chats via a myriad of custom categories. Users can create lists for family members, friends, coworkers, neighbors or just about anyone else. The platform says that these tools “help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them.”

Just like the Favorites feature, users can add both group chats and one-on-one chats to any list. Look for the “+” icon in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab to get started. WhatsApp is introducing this update today, but it’s a tiered rollout so it could take a few weeks to reach everyone.