You can no longer sign up for Hulu or Disney+ in Apple's App Store

New subscribers to Disney+ or Hulu will no longer be able to sign up through Apple's App Store, both Disney-owned platforms announced through updates to their help centers. Instead, individuals are encouraged to visit their browser sites and sign up directly with them. The reason is obvious: Apple takes a 30 percent cut on purchases made through iOS apps, majorly cutting into developers' (and massive companies like Disney's) profits.

Existing customers can still manage their subscriptions through Apple, though Hulu notes, "If you no longer wish to be billed by Apple, you will need to subscribe directly through Hulu." Not them trying to plant an idea in your head or anything. You would have to cancel your subscription, though, and then sign up again. Hulu also limited Apple-billed subscribers to two options: Hulu with or without ads. Live TV and add ons have to come through its website.

The move comes alongside price increases going into effect for Disney+ and Hulu. Announced back in August, these changes bring the ad-supported Disney+ Basic and Hulu plans to $10 monthly from 8 and the ad-free Disney+ Premium plan to $16 monthly from $14. Ad-free Hulu is now $20 a month, up from $18.

Apple is unlikely to be thrilled with Disney's decision. The 30 percent cut — and Apple's determination to keep it — has led to a series of lawsuits over the years, with companies like Epic and Spotify claiming that Apple had blocked third-party purchases or app stores.