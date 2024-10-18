You can now add songs to Spotify straight from Instagram posts

With short-form videos becoming extremely common these days, it's not unusual to discover new songs and artists from apps like TikTok and Instagram. Now, Instagram has started rolling out a Spotify integration that will let you add songs you hear from posts and Reels straight to the audio streaming app, 9to5Mac has reported. If an Instagram post uses a song, and it's linked at the bottom of the screen, tap on the song name to go to its audio preview page. There, you'll find a new button that says "Add" with the Spotify logo right next to the audio scrubber.

When you tap that Add button, the song will get added to the "Liked Songs" in your Spotify library. You'll have to link your Spotify account with your Instagram the first time you do it, but it becomes a one-tap process after that. The feature is now making its way to all users around the world. Back in August, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi found another type of integration between the two apps in development. That feature would allow Instagram users to continuously share what they're listening to on Spotify, which would appear as notes on top of your profile picture.

TikTok has had the ability to add songs heard from videos to your music streaming library since last year. Its version of the feature works not just with Spotify, but also with Apple Music and Amazon Music.