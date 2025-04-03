YouTube is updating the Shorts video editor to make it a better alternative to TikTok

YouTube is updating the video editor for Shorts to better compete with the likes of TikTok and Instagram Reels, and teasing some AI-powered features that are coming later this year that might make it stand out.

The new and improve editor will let users "make precise adjustments and edits to the timing of each clip with zooming and snapping," along with the usual option to rearrange and delete your footage. YouTube says you'll also be able to add music and timed text, and preview your video at any point while you're editing.

At some point in the future, the editor will gain the ability to automatically sync clips to a song. And "later this spring," YouTube says the editor will be able to create stickers from photos in your image gallery or with a built-in AI image generator. As part of this update, the process of using templates is also getting simplified. Creators of templates will now be automatically credited when anyone uses their work, and templates themselves can now include things like image overlays and filter effects.

YouTube is clearly trying to reach some kind of parity with the creative tools offered by TikTok and Instagram. TikTok's editing tools and the standalone CapCut video editor have long been the gold standard for creating videos on your phone. Given the uncertain future of TikTok in the US, making YouTube Shorts a more appealing alternative makes sense. It's also not the first time YouTube has drawn inspiration from TikTok. YouTube added a robotic, text-to-speech narration feature to Shorts, clearly inspired by TikTok's popular version, in 2024.