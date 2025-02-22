An XR game trilogy based on Neon Genesis Evangelion is in the works

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South Korean game development studio Pixelity says it's working on a series of XR games based on Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the first one will be released next year. In an emailed announcement, the studio said it's planning a trilogy "based on the world and events of all 26 episodes" of the beloved anime.

We don't have much in the way of details just yet, but Pixelity says, "Players will experience the narrative through the eyes of an original character, exploring the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion, taking on quests, and engaging in thrilling battles — all while following the timeline and key events of the anime." The trilogy will offer "interactive and cooperative gameplay with familiar characters." The developer hasn't revealed what platforms the games will be available on.