Apple reportedly shelved a Mac-connected AR glasses project

Apple was apparently developing augmented reality glasses powered by its Mac computers, but it canceled the project before the company could even announce it. According to Bloomberg, Apple scrapped the program this week because the product didn't perform well when executives tested it and the company kept on changing the features it wanted for the device. The glasses, while still powered by visionOS, weren't supposed to be the direct successor to the Vision Pro. They reportedly weren't a headset, but a pair of normal-looking glasses instead.

Bloomberg says Apple originally wanted the AR glasses to be powered by the iPhone, but the smartphone didn't have the processing capacity to sustain the device's features. They also drained the iPhone's battery. The scrapped AR glasses had built-in displays that can project information, images and video into the user's field of view. They were lighter than the Vision Pro and didn't show the wearer's eyes like the headset can, but they had lenses that could change their tint to show if the user is working on a task or isn't busy and can be approached. Bloomberg compared the canceled product to XReal's One glasses and to the Orion prototype Meta revealed last year. While the Orion needs to be paired with a "wireless compute puck" to work, it doesn't need to be connected to a computer or a phone.

Apple was developing the glasses as a device people can use every day. One of the issues it's reportedly facing is that people who already own the Vision Pro aren't using it as much as the company expects. However, employees part of the company's vision products group reportedly thought the project suffered from a lack of focus and clear direction. Apple is still working on a successor to the Vision Pro, though, and it's still looking to develop AR glasses in the future. It's also continuing to work on the technologies the scrapped glasses used, such as microLED-type screens, for future projects.