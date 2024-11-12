Channel 4 in the UK now has a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro

The initial buzz for Apple’s mixed-reality headset has died down, but new apps and experiences are still arriving for consumers who plunked down $3,500. The UK broadcaster Channel 4 just dropped a dedicated streaming app for the headset, which lets users watch stuff in “ground-breaking cinema-style.”

Channel 4 is the first UK broadcaster to take this step. The app leverages the tech inside the headset to overlay streaming content on the real world, which allows for a “full-screen viewing experience” of stuff like The Great British Bake Off and Taskmaster, in addition to multi-screen view.

Speaking of Taskmaster, the broadcaster also announced an environment based on the comedy game show. Environments on the AVP transform the world around the user, so people can watch Taskmaster while sitting in a room inspired by Taskmaster (cue that Xzibit Yo Dawg meme.) Other streaming apps have their own environments. Paramount+ offers one based on SpongeBob Squarepants and Disney+ now includes one set in Iceland.

This app doesn’t feature access to the recently-released Taskmaster VR experience. That one’s still tied to Steam VR and Meta Quest. By most accounts, it’s a pretty bad game, so the Vision Pro isn’t missing much.