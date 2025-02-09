Civilization 7 is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S this spring

Civilization VII is getting a VR port soon, but it'll be exclusive to Meta's most recent headsets. Meta , 2K and Firaxis Games announced this weekend that the franchise's latest entry will be available on Meta Quest 3 and 3S in Spring 2025. Players will have the option to "freely switch" between virtual and mixed reality as they wish. Per the release:

In virtual reality, players are transported to an ornate museum as they look out onto a vista personalized to their leader; in mixed reality, the Command Table adapts to its placement in a player's physical space. Detailed dioramas can be viewed in The Archives, a room in your museum dedicated to your gameplay achievements displayed in both virtual and mixed reality.

There's no exact release date or price just yet, but you can wishlist it on the Meta Horizon Store. Civilization VII became available for Advanced Access buyers on PC and consoles a few days ago, and reviews have so far been pretty rough. It opens up for everyone else on February 11.