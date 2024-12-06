Get trapped on a pirate ship or in Dracula’s castle in Escape Simulator 2

The first Escape Simulator solved the biggest problem with VR puzzle games. Once you've solved everything, the game's over. Unless you can erase specific memories a la Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind style, there's zero replayability.

Pine Studio's Escape Simulator added a custom builder mode where the community could build and share their own escape rooms with other players. Since the Internet has some of the most imaginative and insane minds on the planet creating custom games for the world, Escape Simulator is one of the few virtual puzzle games that you can keep playing. Now, Escape Simulator 2 is heading our way on Steam, and it's got some new and potentially cool worlds to get stuck in by yourself or with friends.

Escape Simulator 2 has some impressive-looking environments that can hold up to eight players at once. So far, the game will have 12 brand new escape rooms. A new trailer that dropped today shows three of the new escape room environments including a stranded spaceship, Count Dracula's castle and a cursed pirate ship.

The room editor mode also has a bunch of new toys, props and tools to create puzzles for the game's growing community of escape addicts. Pine Studio also announced that Escape Simulator 2's custom room maker has "a brand new lighting engine, building constructor and animation editor," according to a press release. There's no release date or price yet, but there's a Steam page for the game up right now.