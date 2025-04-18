ILM has made a Star Wars mixed reality experience for Meta Quest

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After announcing it last month, ILM has revealed more details of its mixed reality "playset" called Star Wars: Beyond Victory for Meta Quest headsets. At its Star Wars Celebration 2025 in San Francisco, ILM released a new video that shows some gameplay and gives a taste of the other mixed reality experiences.

The experience revolves around podracing. It includes three distinct modes, according to ILM's press release: Adventure, Arcade and Playset. The first uses virtual and mixed to reality to follow Volo, "an aspiring podracer whose life gets flipped upside down under the mentorship of the infamous Sebulba [from Star Wars Episode I]." Arcade offers podracing in mixed reality on a virtual holotable, and Playset lets players create "Star Wars moments in mixed reality with a collection of unlockable virtual action figures and vehicles."

We're calling this a Playset because it isn't just a game; it's an entirely new way to experience the Star Wars galaxy and the worlds we create at ILM. This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that's unlike anything we've done before and we're so excited to share a special first look with our incredible Star Wars community.

I was a bit underwhelmed by what I saw, though perhaps the video doesn't do it justice. That said, there is a dearth of decent mixed reality content and any Star Wars IP will likely be welcome. ILM has let to announce a release date and price for Star Wars: Beyond Victory — A Mixed Reality Playset but you can at least add it to your wishlist on the Meta Horizon store.