Meta has reportedly killed its Apple Vision Pro competitor

Meta has canceled its plans for a long-rumored mixed-reality headset that was intended to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, according to reporting by The Information. The company told employees at Reality Labs to stop working on the device after a product review meeting attended by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as cited by Meta staffers.

The headset was internally referred to as La Jolla and was reportedly supposed to release in 2027. This mixed-reality device was allegedly heads and shoulders above the Quest 3, with ultra-crisp micro OLED displays. This is the same display technology used in the Apple Vision Pro.

Reporting indicates that a major sticking point was cost. The team wanted to get the device under $1,000, but those micro OLED panels don’t come cheap. The Vision Pro, after all, is $3,500.

Another likely reason the premium device got canned is that, well, there might not be that much hunger for expensive headsets. The Vision Pro’s sales have been sluggish and Meta’s own pre-existing high-end headset, the Quest Pro, was widely ridiculed for coming in with a $1,500 price tag.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean Meta is abandoning VR and MR devices. It’s just putting the kibosh on one expensive, high-end headset. There are plenty of rumors out there that a Quest 4 is coming, alongside a more budget-friendly version of the Quest 3. Meta is also reportedly prepping some new AR glasses that will likely be shown off at the next Connect event on September 25.

The CTO of Meta, Andrew Bosworth, echoed the above sentiment. He wrote on Threads that the company has "many prototypes in development at all times" and that "decisions like this happen all the time."

The company is, however, shifting its strategy a little bit. Beyond canceling the aforementioned headset, Meta’s been trying to license its XR software to third-party hardware makers. The platform, which is called Horizon OS, might be licensed to Indian tech giant Jio as an opening move in this gambit. A deal with LG, however, fell through.

It’s always possible that the company will revive the concept of a high-end headset in the future, once the space gets more consumer traction. In the meantime, the Quest 4 will reportedly hit store shelves in 2026.

