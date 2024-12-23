Meta is reportedly adding displays to its Ray-Ban smart glasses

It looks like Meta is preparing to add displays to its popular line of Ray-Ban smart glasses, according to a report by Financial Times . These screens could show up in a future iteration of the device as early as next year. The likely release window is the second half of 2025.

According to folks familiar with Meta's plans, the screens will be on the smaller side and will likely be used to display notifications or responses from Meta's AI virtual assistant. It's highly unlikely that the company is planning on making this a full mixed-reality device just yet.

For that, Meta has the recently-unveiled Orion AR glasses , which are still several years out. The same report indicates that the positive response to the Orion glasses has likely accelerated development and possibly ensured a commercial release. It was uncertain if those glasses would remain an in-house prototype.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses have been a surprise hit for Meta, and it's easy to see why . They look great and perform admirably. The current model includes in-ear speakers, cameras, microphones and access to Meta's virtual assistant.

I quite enjoy the simplicity of the current design, particularly when taking photos and videos. My hope is that screens do not get in the way of that simplicity and that they don't come at the expense of, say, improvements to the camera system.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses, after all, are the perfect device for snapping quick photos of a pet. Have you ever tried to will an animal to keep still so you can dig your phone out of a bag to take a photo? Those darned cuties never do. The Ray-Bans solve that problem.