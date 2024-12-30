Meta is working on a fix for a software update that bricked Quest headsets

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Meta is reportedly working on an issue with a software update that bricked some Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets, the company announced. The company originally upset customers by not only releasing a faulty update, but then telling buyers affected that they wouldn't address the problem because the headsets were out of warranty, as The Verge reported.

Now, Meta appears to be making good on the issue, saying it's working on a fix "for all users" and said customer support has "new directions on how to support users." Some buyers said on Reddit that they received an email confirmation that the company would provide out-of-warranty service for its mistake.

"We've discovered a software update issue that caused some Quest 2/3/3S headsets to be unresponsive and unable to start up correctly" Meta wrote in its help center. "We are actively working on resolving the issue for all users, but in most cases, you are now able to use your device normally. If you have a device that is still unresponsive, we're here to help. If you have a Quest 3S, click the button below for next steps. Quest 2 or 3 users, please reach out to us to get support."

The problem date back to December 6th, when Meta said software updates were effecting Quest 3S devices at the time. The update includes features like a virtual desktop, faster hand tracking, easier pairing with Windows 11 PCs and more.