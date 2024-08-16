Meta puts Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR on ice

Here’s some bad news for those longing to run over civilians in a monster truck while in virtual reality. The VR-focused remake of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is “on hold indefinitely,” according to reporting by IGN .

This refresh was announced three years ago and was originally to be a Quest 2 title . Here we are, deep in the lifecycle of the Quest 3 , and nothing. In other words, the news isn’t exactly surprising. This doesn’t mean the project will never come to fruition, but the words “on hold indefinitely” doesn’t inspire us with hope.

“GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects," Meta Quest VR's official YouTube account confirmed in the comments of an unrelated trailer. “We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

The VR remake was first announced during the Facebook Connect event in October 2021. That’s right. The original announcement occurred before the Meta branding. At that time, the company described GTA: San Andreas VR as “a project many years in the making.” It looks like three more years on top of that didn’t help to create a finished product.

It’s worth noting that we never even got any screenshots or in-game footage. There hasn’t even been a trailer. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg likely played a build at some point, because he once wrote “this new version” of the game will “offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality.”

There has been no reason given as to the indefinite hold. It’s likely been an extremely expensive undertaking to translate the game into VR, and this is at a time when reports indicate that the market is shrinking . So that could be it.

