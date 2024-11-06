Stranger Things VR is coming to PS VR2 on December 5

Stranger Things VR started as a Meta Quest exclusive , but it’s officially coming to Sony’s PS VR2 . The game will be available on December 5, with an asking price of $25. However, PS Plus members get 20 percent off.

This announcement was made as part of a fake holiday called Stranger Things Day. Along with cross-platform support for Stranger Things VR, Netflix formally set a 2025 release date for season five of the show. This will be the final season. The platform dropped another trailer with the names of all of the episodes, so that’s something to look forward to.

As for Stranger Things VR, players take control of season four villain Vecna as he wreaks havoc on the poor citizens of Hawkins. Reviews were fairly middling , but it’s a VR game set in the universe of a mega-popular show. It’s going to move some units on the PS VR2. Even if you don’t end up liking the gameplay, hanging out in VR while listening to that blazing synth soundtrack will be fun.

To further commemorate, gulp, Stranger Things Day, the creative team also released some behind the scenes snapshots that chronicle the filming of the final season. They all look like they are having a grand ole time.