Vision Pro will reportedly get Apple Intelligence as soon as April
The next big update could finally bring AI features to the headset.
Apple Vision Pro may soon get an update bringing Apple Intelligence to the headset, according to a new report from . The first to iPhone, iPad and Mac in the fall, bringing , ChatGPT integration for Siri and over the last few months. But Apple's AI hasn't yet made it to the Vision Pro. According to Mark Gurman, that may change with the visionOS 2.4 update, which sources said may arrive in April with Apple Intelligence and a new app for viewing spatial media like 3D images and panoramas.
The first Apple Intelligence features to come to Vision Pro will reportedly include Writing Tools, Genmoji and Image Playground. Gurman reports that developers may get access to these features in beta "as soon as this week." Don't expect any major changes to Siri on Vision Pro just yet, though. According to Gurman, a "major AI overhaul" the company had been planning for the assistant has been delayed.