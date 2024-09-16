Who exactly asked for a Wordle VR app?

It seems that The New York Times isn't quite content with players attempting to complete Wordle 4.8 billion times a year on its apps and website. The publication has brought the all-conquering daily word game to a new platform in the shape of Meta Quest headsets. That's right, Wordle VR is now a thing. There's a dedicated app for it on Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro.

Wordle VR works in much the same way as the game does on your phone or computer. You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. The mystery word is the same for all players and the game refreshes at midnight local time. The main difference in VR is that Wordle is played on a floating screen, with yellow and green blocks in the background. I guess those add a little extra visual stimuli.

"We’re always looking for unique and creative opportunities to reach audiences with our games," Jonathan Knight, the general manager of NYT Games, told the Meta Quest blog . "This collaboration reflects our embrace of innovative technologies and exploration of new formats and experiences, like mixed reality, to bring our games to life. Wordle is the perfect choice for this virtual environment, given its simple, user-friendly interface that audiences everywhere have come to love."

I can't imagine that anyone will explicitly strap on a Quest headset just for the two minutes or so it takes to play each round of Wordle. But perhaps having the app on their Quest homescreen will remind them to try to keep their streak going before they hop into Asgard's Wrath 2 or that cool-looking Batman VR game . Otherwise, was anyone truly hoping for Wordle VR to exist? (If that's you, please drop a comment below. I need to know.)

