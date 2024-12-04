Xreal’s new One Series AR glasses use USB-C to connect with nearly any device

When we took a look at Xreal's Air 2 Ultra AR glasses earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas, we had positive first impressions but also noted that its success would "ultimately boil down to the range of apps." Xreal may have come up with a novel way to address this problem with its new One Series of AR glasses: make them connectable to more devices through USB-C.

Xreal unveiled its new One Series AR glasses that can create customizable cinematic displays with three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) rotational tracking and spatial computing. The new AR glasses can also create and control displays from "iPhones, Androids, Steam Deck, PC, MacBooks and just about any device with video-out over USB-C," according to Xreal's announcement.

Previous Xreal glasses needed an Xreal Beam or Beam Pro adapter to create spatial displays for USB-C devices. The One Series puts its spatial capability in the glasses themselves with a custom silicon chip called the X1 that delivers "incredibly low motion-to-photon (M2P) latency of only ~3ms at 120Hz," according to the announcement.

The Xreal One Series also offers a huge display area with 1080p full HD for each eye. The Xreal One uses a triangular birdbath lens design that can produce a 50-degree field-of-view and a 20.7-percent larger display than the Xreal Air 2 series. The Xreal One Pro is the first set of AR glasses with a flat-prism lens design that can create a 57-degree field-of-view. Both the Xreal One and One Pro also can deliver fine-tuned audio with Sound by Bose.

The glasses themselves are still fairly big, as are most AR spectacles like the Meta Orion AR glasses . The One Series' 11 mm plane is 40.9 thinner than "traditional birdbath optics," according to the announcement.