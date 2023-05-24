Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive on October 12 The parkour heavy stealth game will be available this fall.

If you've been waiting for a game that takes the Assassin's Creed franchise back to its roots, you won't have to wait long: The May PlayStation Showcase just revealed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will release on October 12.

Set two decades before Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mirage will put players in the robes of Basim Ibn in the city of Baghdad, 861 CE, and will have a stronger focus on stealth mechanics and parkour-based movement than its predecessor. That makes it look a lot like older games in the series from the trailers we've seen so far, but it hasn't completely abandoned Valhalla's innovations: Basim's pet eagle can scout ahead to spot threats and targets, just like the bird companions in the previous game.

Naturally, the PlayStation Showcase highlighted the game's release for PS4 and PS5 consoles, but Assassin's Creed Mirage will also be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and PC when it launches later this year.