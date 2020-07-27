ASUS' ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160 Hz screen mode

The latest ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone is best known for its best-in-class 144 Hz screen, but that’s apparently not even the best it can do. XDA Developers (via Android Police) found a hidden 160Hz refresh option meant for internal testing that can be unlocked with a so-called ADB shell command.

ASUS confirmed to Engadget that this is real, though it emphasized that the mode is not meant for end-users. “The 160Hz refresh rate is only for our internal testing and ASUS has not made this part of the official specifications of the device,” the company said in a statement.