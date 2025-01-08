AirStudio One is a portable microphone that’s full of surprises

This isn't just any retro-styled microphone, but an all-in-one tool for music creators looking to record vocals when on the go. It's the creation of Hisong, a startup looking to build a more elegant alternative to toting around a microphone, mixer and headphones wherever you go. The AirStudio One is a wireless condenser microphone with a few secrets buried inside, like a professional audio interface, a wireless USB-C dongle and a pair of true wireless headphones. The idea being you can record a banging vocal when you're on the road without any additional hardware.

AirStudio One isn't just a regular microphone, either, since it's been engineered with a multi-core Digital Signal Processor to help get the best sound from its slender body. Open the companion app on your phone, and you'll be able to mix the audio, set the EQ and even apply audio effects in real time. This isn't the first product we've seen this CES that puts more of the meat inside the microphone — Shure's MV7i carries its own two-channel audio interface.

You could also use this to record sound for your videos, and if you opt for the analog dongle, can even output your sound to any device with a 3.5mm line-in. It's worth saying the ambient noise at CES made it impossible to test the sound quality of microphone. But this is the sort of gadget that has "intriguing prospect" stamped all over it. We'll likely give this a deeper prod when it's available to buy later in the year.