A new MEMS tweeter for wireless earbuds doesn't require an amplifier

MEMS solid-state drivers have provided a big sound boost to wireless earbuds recently, offering the ability for companies to pack in a hybrid setup for a wider, more immersive soundstage. xMEMS' silicon-based micro speakers have been a popular choice for this purpose, with the company's Cowell and Muir drivers already appearing in products from Creative Labs and others. Now, xMEMS has developed what it calls the first amplifier-less silicon tweeter for wireless earbuds in a bid to take improved sound and efficiency even further.

Officially dubbed Lassen, the tweeter is a lower-cost option for companies. Since it doesn't require a separate piezo amplifier chip like Cowell and Muir, it's more cost effective to integrate with savings of up to 25 percent compared to the other MEMS drivers. Ditching the amp also increases power efficiency without sacrificing performance. xMEMS says that Lassen can provide up to a 115dB boost in the 6kHz to 20kHz frequency range, which it claims surpasses the output of existing tweeter tech. Plus, xMEMS promises the "same superior sound quality and soundstage" as its previous solid-state micro speakers.

Like Cowell, Lassen will be used in a dual-driver or hybrid setup in wireless earbuds. When paired with a dynamic driver, for example, the MEMS tweeter boosts the high-frequency details and clarity while the dynamic driver provides the necessary low-end thump. Based on our experience with current MEMS integrations, the ability for more companies to easily implement xMEMS' tech is a welcome proposition.

xMEMS says there's also a space savings with Lassen, which is due to it rendering the amplifier chip unnecessary. The company argues that this should offer more room inside wireless earbuds for "advanced technologies."

xMEMS says samples of the Lassen tweeter are available for audio manufacturers now and it plans full production in September. This means we'll likely see products with the new component early next year, which could make the annual earbud deluge at CES very interesting.