AirPods Pro 2's new features have arrived. Here's what to expect

Prior to iOS 18's arrival, Apple released a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 that will deliver new features the company announced at WWDC in June. Now that the latest version of the mobile OS is available, your iPhone can fully employ the new tools, which include Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation and more. Your AirPods Pro 2 should have already installed the update and be ready to go when you upgrade to iOS 18, so here's what to expect when you use the new features.

Siri Interactions

Siri Interactions allow you to interact with your phone at times when you can't or don't want to speak or reach for your phone. Machine learning on the H2 chip and transformer models on a source device (iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch) can detect when you nod affirmatively or shake your head. This can be used any time Siri asks a yes or no question, like accepting or rejecting calls, responding to or dismissing messages and engaging with or dismissing notifications.

So far, Siri Interactions have worked as described for me. I like that the tech recognizes smaller head movements, so you don't have to exaggerate them to get the system to respond. I've found the feature most helpful for incoming calls and texts, especially when my hands or full or when I'm in a setting where I can't immediately speak.

Voice Isolation

Voice Isolation is a new feature that taps the AirPods Pro 2 H2 chip and the source device (iPhone, iPad or Mac) for advanced machine learning to enhance how you sound on calls. The tech isolates your voice so it can effectively cancel significant amounts of background noise, and for some distractions, it will eliminate them entirely. During my tests, Voice Isolation totally blocked a noisy fan and running water. It's truly impressive how the roar that's otherwise obvious on a call is completely absent when this is enabled. It's also great that the tool works its magic with minimal impact to overall voice quality.

Billy Steele/Engadget

The feature is enabled automatically in your microphone settings, where you'll find options for Automatic, Standard and Voice Isolation. Here, you can activate Voice Isolation while you're on a call if you don't want the system to handle things on its own. The tool will also be supported in FaceTime and any third-party apps that use CallKit. Those include WebEx, Zoom, WhatsApp and many more.

As a reminder, Siri Interactions and Voice Isolation are also available on the AirPods 4.

Gaming features and Personalized Volume

In addition to those two headliners, the update equips the AirPods Pro 2 with "the best wireless audio latency Apple has ever delivered for mobile gaming." What's more, gamers can expect improved voice quality, thanks to 16-bit, 48kHz audio when chatting during sessions. Apple says it also improved Personalized Volume on the AirPods Pro 2, but didn't go into specifics there. Personalized Volume is the tool that adjusts the media levels on your AirPods Pro 2nd based on changes in environmental conditions and your volume preferences. Apple says that the feature learns your listening preferences over time to fine-tune adjustments as they're needed.

One of the biggest announcements from the iPhone 16 event was Apple's plan to turn the AirPods Pro 2 into a set of over-the-counter hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. While the company has received FDA approval for the first software-based hearing aid solution that will be available without a prescription, the feature and the accompanying Hearing Test aren't ready just yet. Apple is planning to release the suite of hearing features as part of an update sometime this fall.

The AirPods Pro 2 update is available for free over the air from your iPhone. You can check the version number under the AirPods settings when the earbuds are connected to an iOS device. You'll want to look for 7A294 to be sure you're running the latest version. If not, you can trigger the update by listening to music for around 30 seconds and then putting the AirPods Pro back in the case. If you notice that the earbuds don't immediately disconnect on the Bluetooth menu, that means the update is happening, so keep the case closed and near your phone until it completes. AirPods Pro will disconnect when the process is over. You'll need to make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 18 as well.