Apple’s AirPods Pro hearing health tools could normalize wearing earbuds everywhere

The biggest audio announcement at Apple’s iPhone event last month wasn’t the AirPods 4. Instead, the milestone news was the company’s plan to introduce a robust suite of hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2 alongside iOS 18. Apple’s three-prong approach includes prevention, awareness and assistance with hearing protection, hearing test and hearing aid tools available directly on an iPhone.

People have been eagerly anticipating these hearing health features since Apple announced them in early September. I’ve had numerous friends and family members who aren’t regular Apple users inquire about the hearing test and hearing aid features specifically. The tools have the potential to put a wealth of information, and possibly life-changing assistance, in the pockets of people all over the world. Users will get help for a stigmatized condition without even having to set foot in a doctor’s office.

Just days after the big announcement in September, the FDA approved Apple’s hearing test and hearing aid features. Under the guidelines set forth in its 2022 decision, the FDA allows adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to obtain hearing assistive devices without a prescription or professional consultation. Apple describes its software-based test as “clinically validated,” one that was developed with 150,000 real-world audiograms and millions of simulations, and the FDA clearly agrees.

Apple has released the entire suite of hearing health tools this week with iOS 18.1 and a firmware update to AirPods Pro 2. I’ve spent a week with them, and I can definitively say that this upgrade will be a game changer for earbuds, but not in the way that you’d expect.

Hearing protection

Even if you don’t take Apple’s hearing test, and even if you don’t have hearing loss, the hearing protection feature on AirPods Pro 2 provides a significant benefit. It helps maintain your current level of hearing health with robust protection in certain loud environments. You could absolutely use it without ever taking the hearing test.

Although Apple discussed the potential of AirPods Pro as ear protection from loud noise at launch (specifically the Loud Noise Reduction feature), the company never officially recommended the earbuds for extended use for that purpose. That’s because AirPods Pro weren’t certified as meeting certain safety standards. What’s more, Apple improved the algorithms that reduce the effect of loud noise (attenuation) while maintaining the sound signature with this new firmware update.

I’ve used the AirPods Pro 2 at concerts since their release, employing Transparency mode to cleanly reduce sound to a safer level with minimal sacrifice to overall audio quality. In an age when ear plugs with various filters are a thing, AirPods Pro 2 now officially offer a high-fidelity concert experience that won’t kill the vibe of the show by muffling the band. Since you’re more likely to always have them when you leave the house, you won’t have to remember to grab that pair of Loops or SoundProtex Plus plugs before the show. What’s more, Apple says you can use hearing protection on AirPods Pro 2 for things like subway commutes, lawn-mowing and sporting events.

There are certain sounds that Hearing Protection isn’t recommended for – mostly extremely loud impulse noises like gunfire, fireworks or jackhammers. Apple also explains that the feature shouldn’t be used for sustained sound that’s louder than 110 dBA (A-weighted decibel). On the other end of the spectrum, the company says the AirPods Pro 2 can provide up to 10 dB of passive noise reduction when they aren’t even turned on.

Hearing Protection can be applied across transparency, Adaptive and noise-canceling modes on the AirPods Pro 2. As you can see in the chart above, the latter two provide the best protection, lowering environmental noise by up to 30 dB. Those two modes also extend the exposure time limit. As a reminder, Adaptive Audio on the AirPods Pro 2 lets you select the blend of active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode that best matches your surroundings.

In my tests with the new hearing protection tools, transparency mode still offers the clearest sound here, but for certain genres, like chaotic heavy metal, ANC mode actually provided more details in the live guitars. I can’t tell a difference in Apple’s revised algorithms in transparency mode for concerts versus when I used the AirPods Pro 2 at a show last month, but it already sounded great before. I used the Noise app on Apple Watch to confirm the venue sound was at 100 dB, with transparency mode reducing my exposure to 86 dB and noise-canceling mode taking it down to a safer 74 dB – all of which is in line with Apple’s stated ratings.

As a reminder, the effectiveness of hearing protection relies on how well the AirPods Pro 2 fit in your ears. You’ll want to make sure that you have a good seal with properly sized ear tips, which can be validated via the fit test in the AirPods settings.

Hearing test

Apple’s hearing aid tool is likely to get the most attention, but I’d argue it’s the hearing test that’s the most important piece. I don’t know about you, but I can’t recall the last time I had a hearing test with an audiologist. It has been at least a decade, and most likely longer than that. It’s not something adults think about unless they notice potential hearing loss or someone else picks up on the cues. Since 1.5 billion people globally experience some degree of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization, Apple’s tool will provide more awareness of the condition in a quick, easy and private way.

According to the company, the hearing test should take about five minutes. During my sessions, it took around seven minutes, which means the software may have repeated some tones I missed along the way. Once iOS 18.1 is installed and your AirPods Pro 2 have been updated, you’ll see the hearing test in the AirPods settings and in Apple Health. You’ll need to confirm that you’re 18 or older, that you aren’t experiencing any allergy or cold symptoms and that you haven’t been in a loud environment in the last 24 hours in order to proceed.

Before the test begins, the iPhone/earbuds duo will check your surroundings to make sure you’re in a quiet space and to ensure that the AirPods Pro fit properly in your ears. When the test begins, Do Not Disturb and ANC will be enabled and you’ll simply tap the screen when you hear tones. The software will test your left ear first before moving over to the right.

The test is as easy to complete as Apple describes, and as promised, you immediately get your results when it’s finished. I’ll admit that I was concerned about what I might discover about my hearing health since I didn’t always wear ear plugs at loud concerts in college and I was in a band long before in-ear monitors were widely available. Thankfully, Apple’s hearing test determined that I have little to no hearing loss, with numbers well under the 25 dBHL threshold. The test showed slightly more hearing loss in my left ear than my right, but still nothing to be concerned about. Even though I showed little to no hearing loss, the test still offers tips on healthy habits and clearly states that the current AirPods Pro tuning is correct based on the results. Here’s how the classifications shake out:

Little to No Loss: Up to 25 dBHL

Mild Loss: 26 - 40 dBHL

Moderate Loss: 41 - 60 dBHL

Severe Loss: 61 - 80 dBHL

Profound Loss Above: 80 dBHL (the test can’t measure anything above 85 dbHL)

No matter how much hearing loss the test detects, you’ll still get a detailed graph in Apple Health that shows how you fared with each frequency. Here, I was able to see that I do have some issues hearing high-frequency sounds, but not enough to indicate mild hearing loss. What’s more, Apple Health displays a list of test results, so you can quickly see how your hearing changes over time (Apple recommends you retest at least every 12 months). And when you need them, PDFs of individual tests are available for export.

I had some anxiety the first time I took the test. That probably had more to do with the fact that it had been so long since I’d done anything like this, and since I’m in my 40s, I’m now hyper-aware of ailments that could be coming my way. I also spend a lot of time testing earbuds, headphones and speakers, plus I’m a big fan of live music. So, my lifestyle could’ve easily led to different results.

Hearing aid

If the hearing test determines that you have mild to moderate hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 can now function as a clinical-grade hearing aid. You can also upload an audiogram to Apple Health if you have one from an audiologist. But in either cases, hearing aid will only be available to people who are 18 or older and you can’t turn it on without the required test results. If Apple’s test shows severe or profound hearing loss, AirPods Pro 2 won’t provide sufficient amplification and the software will offer guidance on how to proceed with a professional consultation.

Once you have the appropriate results, the hearing aid mode will be available under Hearing Assistance in the Hearing Health section of the AirPods Pro settings. Apple explains that it can take time to acclimate to the hearing aid feature, and while this should only take a few days, it could also require a few weeks. The company is clear that consistent use is paramount to the adjustment period. What’s more, once the hearing aid is set up on AirPods Pro 2, that hearing profile is embedded on the earbuds and you’ll be able to use it without having your iPhone nearby. However, Apple says you shouldn’t share the earbuds with anyone once hearing aid is enabled due to the personalized frequency adjustments.

Crucially, the hearing aid feature is customizable as Apple allows adjustments for amplification, tone and balance so that you can fine-tune the assistance based on your needs. These settings are accessible at any time on your iPhone, iPad and Mac, either from the AirPods menu or from Control Center. With an Apple Watch, you’ll have the ability to adjust Amplification, and the volume slider on the AirPods Pro 2’s stems will also control amplification when hearing aid mode is active. There’s also a Media Assist tool that will augment the sound of music, calls and video based on your hearing test results. Plus, the existing Conversation Boost feature on the AirPods Pro 2 will still be available.

Hearing aid will only be active when Noise Control is set to transparency mode. If you turn it off, or switch to Adaptive or noise cancellation, the assistive feature will still be enabled but it won’t be active. Hearing protection and hearing aid can be used simultaneously in transparency mode, where the former is turned on by default. You can turn hearing aid mode off entirely in the Hearing Assistance section at any time.

Lastly, Apple says you can expect the hearing aid feature to run for up to six hours on a charge. A quick five-minute top-up will give you an hour of use and the AirPods Pro 2 will fill up completely in 60 minutes. Since this isn’t enough to get you through a full day, the company recommends that you put the earbuds in their case when showering, sleeping or completing tasks where hearing assistance isn’t needed.

AirPods all the time

Depending on your personal preferences, you may have strong feelings about people who wear earbuds all day long. You may think it's rude to speak to someone when you have earbuds in your ears, or you might feel awkward trying to have a conversation with someone who’s wearing them. Transparency mode has existed for a while now, and not just on AirPods, so there’s a good chance those folks have been listening to you and not trying to drown you out with Chappell Roan.

Now that AirPods Pro 2 can double as hearing aids, we’ll all have to get used to seeing people wearing them all the time. And we’ll also have to get used to people wearing them at concerts, which I’ll admit still seems weird – and I’ve done it. I think I’ve only ever seen two other people using AirPods Pro for concert hearing protection, but that number is sure to increase dramatically over the coming months.

From now on, people may not be rude or want to put off a “don’t bother me” vibe, they could be protecting their hearing or using AirPods Pro to help them hear better. If someone doesn’t want to wear a clinical-looking hearing aid due to the stigma around them, they may be more likely to wear earbuds that offer the same benefit – especially if they already own a pair.