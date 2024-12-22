Apple’s next AirPods Pro could offer heart rate and temperature monitoring

Apple is working on the next generation of AirPods Pro, and they may come packing some new health features, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the Power On newsletter this weekend, Gurman reports that Apple has been testing features including temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring for the earbuds. So far, Apple has found that the Apple Watch still does the latter better, but the AirPods "aren't terribly far off" in their readings, he writes.

The company has also reportedly revived its idea of putting cameras into AirPods, a rumor we've heard a few times over the last year. According to Gurman, Apple now considers it "a priority" as it works to bolster its AI services. But, it'd likely be years before any camera-equipped AirPods make their debut. As for heart rate monitoring, that may appear much sooner. Gurman writes, "The capability could be ready for the next-generation AirPods Pro, which are in early development."