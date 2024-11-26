Bang & Olufsen reveals its latest premium earbuds, the $499 Beoplay Eleven

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Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest set of premium earbuds. The Beoplay Eleven earphones are the successor to the Beoplay EX from 2022 . The brand says the latest model is inspired by its new Beoplay H100 headphones as well as fine jewelry, as it has a "gem-like shine."

The earbuds retain the AirPods-style stem design of their predecessors and they're available in two colorways, Natural Aluminium and Copper Tone. They feature B&O's signature polished aluminium. The charging case is said to be durable and light, while it supports Qi wireless charging.

According to B&O, the Beoplay Eleven has the most advanced active noise cancellation tech in any earbuds to date. It says this model delivers double the level of noise reduction at low frequencies compared with the Beoplay EX, along with more optimization for various ear sizes and shapes. The brand claims that the earbuds have a "natural" transparency mode aided by an upgraded array of six microphones that are said to have significantly reduced hiss.

Bang & Olufsen

B&O added extra holes to the stem and fine mesh padding to ease wind pressure and offer more open sound. Using the accompanying app, you can activate a wind guard feature to filter out wind noise and help you remain more aware of your surroundings. The earphones have an IP57 rating for water resistance too.

The earbuds are slated to run for up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC off and six hours with the feature on. The charging case adds up to 14 or 20 hours of listening time respectively for each mode, per B&O. It claims that charging for 20 minutes will add about 1.75 hours of listening time.

Meanwhile, the batteries are replaceable. That's a welcome touch, though it's to make the Beoplay Eleven compliant with EU sustainability regulations that will come into force in 2027.