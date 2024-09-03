Bang & Olufsen debuts the $1,549 Beoplay H100 headphones

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen is know for its high-end design and equally exorbitant prices. Typically the company's earbuds and headphones are more expensive than most competitors, but not astronomically so. That's changed with the company's flagship noise-cancelling headphones though. Following the $999 Beoplay H95, B&O has announced the Beoplay H100 that will cost you $1,549. The company says the H95 have been its "most successful headphones to date," and the H100 has a number of improvements over that model.

Like most B&O headphones, the Beoplay H100 is crafted with premium materials, from the lambskin leather ear pads to the use of aluminum and knitted cloth. There's even a scratch-resistant glass touch interface on the outside of the ear cups. The company says it was inspired by fine jewelry for the black, sand and apricot color options, all of which combine the "solid sheen of aluminum, softness of leather, and cold-to-the-touch glass" for what B&O describes as "design excellence." The inner headband and ear pad are both detachable, so you can replace them if they become overly worn or dirty.

Inspired by the company's Beolab 90 speaker, the Beoplay H100 packs in 40mm drivers with "sound clarity and dynamic performance that you normally only hear on high-end loudspeakers." High-resolution audio is in the mix, with support for 96 kHz/24-bits tunes. Dolby Atmos is also in play, with head tracking available if you're into that. B&O says its adaptive audio tech, which it calls EarSense, monitors the fit of the headphones and adjusts the sound profile in real time.

Bang & Olufsen

B&O says it doubled the active noise cancellation (ANC) performance of the H95 for this set, employing 10 microphones that also provide what the company describes as its best transparency mode yet. What's more, a dial on the outside of the ear cups rotates to find your preferred level of so-called TrueTransparency. There's also a Quick Listen mode when you need to pay attention to your surroundings at second's notice, but don't necessarily want to leave transparency enabled. Of course, there are also lofty claims of crystal clear calls "even in very demanding situations," but that's the expected refrain from any headphone company.

The company has been designing its speakers and other audio gear for longevity for a while now. B&O says its building products to they can be updated for years before becoming obsolete. It's also making them easier for technicians to service, and all of this applies to the H100. That's definitely something you need to harp on when you're asking over $1,000 for a set of cans. Aside from the aesthetic upgrades users can complete themselves, the company says the design of the headphones enables quick access for service to batteries, glass surfaces, drivers and circuit boards. Software "won't be surpassed by new technology," the company explains, with key features like wireless high-resolution audio and three-device multipoint Bluetooth among the future updates.

Similar to AirPods Max, the Beoplay H100 enters a low-power mode when it's outside of the carrying case but not being worn. The company says the headphones can remain in this state for up to 90 days, ready to be used as soon as you put them on. If you store them in the case though, the headphones will fully power off. The H100 will last up to 34 hours on a charge with ANC on, which is four hours less than the more affordable H95.

The Beoplay H100 is available today from B&O stores and the company's website.