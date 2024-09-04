Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are coming in 2025

If the over-the-ear hook design of the Powerbeats Pro is something you fancy, Beats is planning a successor for next year. The company teased the new product on Instagram, with footage of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani taking batting practice with the upcoming earbuds. While there aren't any detailed specs or features mentioned in the brief clip, we do get a preview of the updated design.

The Powerbeats Pro were a great set of earbuds when they arrived in 2019, offering stellar audio quality and the power of Apple H1 chip for convenient features. Earbuds have come a long way in the last five years though, and if Beats was going to keep this model around, it was in dire need of an update. From the looks of the video, the company has developed a smaller set of the sport-friendly buds, with a thinner hook that should be more comfortable to wear. It also appears that the company reduced the size of the casing that sits just outside of your ear.

And that's about all we know that this point. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is coming in 2025 and Beats will likely be keen to who them off on athlete's ears between now and the time they're available for purchase.