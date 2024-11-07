The best AirPods for 2026
These are the options we’ve tested and reviewed that are the best in Apple’s audio lineup.
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Apple's AirPods have become the default choice for many people, whether you want simple wireless earbuds that work without fuss or premium options with features like noise cancellation and spatial audio. The lineup has grown over the years, so there is now a model for almost every type of listener. Some pairs are built for all-day comfort, others focus on isolation and richer sound, and Apple's over-ear option offers a more immersive experience for movies and music.
If you spend most of your time on an iPhone or iPad, all AirPods share one big advantage: they connect instantly and switch between Apple devices seamlessly. With new models always on the horizon and longtime favorites still holding up well, we rounded up the best AirPods to help you decide which ones match your listening style.
Table of contents
What you need to know about AirPods
When it comes to Apple's earbuds and headphones, there are several things you'll want to keep in mind before making your final decision. First, the standard AirPods are the open-design earbuds with no tip that allow some environmental noise to come into your ears at all times. The Apple AirPods Pro are the model with tips that completely close off your ear canal, which enables features like more powerful noise cancellation and the hearing test. Lastly, the Apple AirPods Max are the company's over-ear noise-canceling headphones preferred by audiophiles, and currently the company's only option for wireless headphones at all that aren't made by Beats.
There are a few features that are available across all models as they've become inherent to the AirPods experience. First, you can expect connectivity perks like Automatic Switching between Apple devices that are synced with your iCloud account. This means that a pair of AirPods will automatically change to your phone when you get a call while you're listening to music on a MacBook or laptop, for example. It's functionally similar to multipoint Bluetooth, but the feature isn't limited to two devices like most earbuds and headphones. Second, hands-free access to Siri is the default, allowing you to ask the assistant for help without touching your AirPods. And lastly, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is available across the entire lineup, even on the most affordable version and the new AirPods, including AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.
If you don't think any of the AirPods options are right for you, consult our recommendations on the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones for some alternatives.
Best AirPods for 2026
Best AirPods overall
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Read our full Apple AirPods Pro 3 review
Battery life: 8 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case | Water resistance: IP57 | Noise cancellation: Yes | Automatic Switching: Yes
Apple's latest AirPods Pro offer the company's most robust set of features ever. Live Translation and hear-rate sensing get top billing, but improvements to ANC and sound quality are significant as well. Plus, Apple's existing hearing health and other advanced earbuds features are available here as well. And the company managed to do all of this without raising the price.
Best budget AirPods
Apple AirPods 4
Read our full AirPods 4 review
Battery life: 5 hours, up to 30 hours with charging case | Water resistance: IP54 | Noise cancellation: No | Automatic Switching: Yes
Apple gave its "regular" earbuds a big overhaul in 2024, most notably adding ANC to its open-wear design for the first time. Of course, the addition of noise cancellation raises the price, so the non-ANC version of the AirPods 4 is the most affordable option in Apple's ecosystem. This model still packs Apple's H2 audio chip though for enhanced audio performance, so you can expect several of the company's most recent features onboard.
H2-powered tools on the AirPods 4 include Voice Isolation, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Personalized Volume and Adaptive EQ. They lack Conversation Awareness, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode from the core specs on the AirPods 4 with ANC and AirPods Pro 2. Unlike those other two models, the AirPods 4 charging case doesn't offer MagSafe or Qi-compatible wireless charging, nor does the accessory have a built-in speaker for Find My. However, they now feature USB-C charging, bringing them in line with Apple's latest device lineup.
You'll get all the benefits of a refined shape on the AirPods 4, which offers a more secure and comfortable fit. Like the third-gen AirPods, this model still doesn't have touch controls for volume, but instead offers force touch options for playback controls, noise modes and taking calls. A key downside to the open design is that you won't get access to Apple's hearing health tools. Since the AirPods 4 don't seal off your ear canal or have the requisite ANC, the company's hearing test wouldn't be accurate, hearing aid wouldn't be helpful and hearing protection wouldn't adequate defense in loud environments.
Best over-ear AirPods
Apple AirPods Max Wireless
Read our full AirPods Max review
Battery life: 20 hours | Water resistance: None | Noise cancellation: Yes | Automatic Switching: Yes
If you prefer over-ear noise-canceling headphones to earbuds, there's only one option for you in Apple's lineup. The AirPods Max debuted in 2020 and the company offered a minimal update in September 2024 that swapped the Lightning port for USB-C (and added five new colors). While the design still feels current, the tech inside this model has been a generation behind since the AirPods Pro 2 arrived in 2022. The AirPods Max are still powered by the H1 chip, which means Apple's more advanced audio features aren't available here.
Since the Max doesn't have the newer H2 silicon, features like Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness and Voice Isolation aren't available on these headphones. However, you can still expect hands-free access to Siri, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ and a very natural-sounding Transparency mode. Noise cancellation works well with most sources of constant noise, but like a lot of headphones, it struggles with human voices. Automatic Switching is here as well, so you can expect the Max to swap between iCloud-connected devices quickly.
And then there's the design. The AirPods Max feel lightweight and comfortable, even though the ear cups feel a bit thin after hours of constant use. Physical controls for playback, volume and noise modes center around a rotating crown akin to what's on the Apple Watch and a single button – both situated on the right side. That excellent Transparency mode keeps you from getting shouty on calls, and the voice pickup is good enough for you to use them during important virtual meetings without fear of audio quality issues.
Best AirPods specs comparison chart
|
Spec
|
AirPods 4
|
AirPods Pro 2
|
AirPods Max
|
Price
|
$129
|
$249
|
$549
|
Design
|
In-ear
|
In-ear
|
Over-ear
|
H2 chip
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ANC
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hearing test
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rated battery life
|
5 hours
|
8 hours
|
20 hours
|
Durability
|
Dust, sweat, and water resistant (IP54)
|
Dust, sweat, and water resistant (IP57)
|
N/A
Other AirPods we tested
AirPods 4 with ANC
The AirPods 4 with ANC represent the first time active noise cancellation has been available on the open-wear, "regular" AirPods. Design-wise, they're the same as the non-ANC model, so the difference is entirely in the features list. This more expensive version adds Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness and a wireless charging case. The ANC isn't as powerful as the AirPods Pro 2, partially due to the fact that the AirPods 4 doesn't completely seal off your ears. The noise-canceling performance is definitely useful though, working best with constant, low-frequency annoyances like fans and white noise machines. Lastly, you won't get access to Apple's hearing test and hearing aid features, partially due to the fact that the AirPods 4 with ANC doesn't seal off your ears, which would affect accuracy and effectiveness.