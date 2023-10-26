The best budget wireless earbuds for 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Big-name brands like Apple, Sony, and Bose tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to wireless earbuds, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a ton to get something good. It's more than possible to find a pair with clean sound, strong noise cancellation and a rich set of features for less than $100. That said, there's still plenty of junk in the bargain bin, so you need to be careful.

If you're looking to make an audio upgrade on the cheap, we've read countless reviews, compared specs and tested a few dozen models ourselves to find the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy. This is a busy market with new options releasing all the time, but you can find our current favorites below.

Table of contents

Best budget wireless earbuds for 2026

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget wireless earbuds Anker Soundcore Space A40 Bluetooth: v5.2 | ANC: Yes | Transparency mode: Yes | Custom EQ: Yes | Charging port: USB-C | Wireless charging: Yes | Water resistance: IPX4 | Multipoint connectivity: Yes (2 devices) | Wear detection: No | Battery life (rated): 10 hrs, 50 hrs w/ case | Fast charging (rated): 10 mins = 4 hrs | Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC | Warranty: 18 months Three years into its life, we still haven't found a better value among wireless earbuds than the Anker Soundcore Space A40. Typically available between $45 and $60, it offers the kind of performance and features we'd expect from earbuds priced twice as high. Its little round earpieces are light and evenly balanced, so they shouldn't be a pain for most to wear for hours at a time. The default sound profile is good enough: It's warm, with a bump in the upper-bass and a dip in the treble that can dull some finer details, but pleasant on the whole. It doesn't completely blow out the low-end the way many cheaper headphones do. You can also customize the sound with EQ tools in the Soundcore app. Using those won't make the Space A40 sound as nice as the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they can add a touch more deep bass or high-frequency emphasis. The app in general is easy to use, and it saves any changes you make directly to the earphones. The Space A40's best feature is its active noise cancellation (ANC), which is outstanding for the money. It won't totally block out higher-pitched sounds, but it's plenty effective at muting the rumbles of a train or jet engine. By default, Anker uses an adaptive ANC system that automatically tweaks the intensity based on your surroundings, though you can manually set it to strong, moderate or weak levels, too. That's great for those with sensitive ears. There's also a transparency mode, which isn't nearly as good as what you'd find on a high-end pair like the AirPods Pro but works in a pinch. Most of the little touches you'd want from a modern set of headphones are here as well. The Space A40 can connect to two devices simultaneously, and you can use one earbud on its own. Battery life is solid at roughly eight hours, while the included charging case can supply another 40 or so hours. It also supports wireless charging. The IPX4 water resistance rating isn't anything special but lets the earphones survive light rain and everyday sweat. The touch control scheme can feel somewhat busy, as it lets you assign up to six different shortcuts to different taps and long presses and effectively forces you to omit a function or two, but it works reliably. We've had no real connection issues, either. The only major shortcomings are the mic quality and the lack of auto-pausing when you remove an earbud. The former doesn't handle sibilant sounds very well and can lose your voice in particularly noisy areas, so this isn't the best option for phone calls, but it's usable. Pros Excellent ANC for the money

Excellent ANC for the money Pleasant, warm sound

Pleasant, warm sound Multi-device connectivity and wireless charging support

Multi-device connectivity and wireless charging support Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit Good battery life Cons No automatic wear detection

No automatic wear detection Call quality is mediocre

Call quality is mediocre Audio performance isn't as detailed as higher-end options (as expected) See at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget wireless earbuds – runner-up Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Bluetooth: v5.3 | ANC: Yes | Transparency mode: Yes | Custom EQ: Yes | Charging port: USB-C | Wireless charging: Yes | Water resistance: IPX4 | Multipoint connectivity: Yes (2 devices) | Wear detection: Yes | Battery life (rated): 10 hrs, 50 hrs w/ case | Fast charging (rated): 10 mins = 4 hrs | Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC | Warranty: 18 months The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC is a commendable option if you prefer a larger "stem" design akin to Apple's AirPods. In many ways, these earphones are just the Space A40 in a different shape. Like our top pick, they deliver an impressive adaptive ANC system, a relatively secure fit, wireless charging, an intuitive app, IPX4-rated water resistance and the ability to connect with two devices at once. Battery life is about the same as well, but we were usually able to get a half-hour or so more out of the Liberty 4 NC. By default, this pair has an exciting sound with big, thumpy bass and a noticeable spike in the treble. It's a good example of the "fun" EQ curve we often see from mainstream headphones nowadays, one that lends a nice sense of clarity to vocals and higher-range instrumentation. It fits especially well with EDM and pop music. That said, it's intense, so some might find it fatiguing. The Space A40 doesn't exactly sound neutral, but it comes off as easygoing by comparison, so it should be more agreeable for most. You can still personalize the Liberty 4 NC's sound profile through a variety of EQ settings in the Soundcore app, but it's hard to fully rein in the bass even with those. Beyond that, you can manually adjust the strength of this pair's ANC on a five-step scale, which is a little more granular than the Space A40's three-step system. The touch controls are slightly more extensive, as you can triple-tap each earbud to change volume or access other commands. It also supports wear detection, plus its integrated mics are a bit better at resisting wind noise. However, it's sluggish to auto-pause whenever you remove an earbud, and call quality is still mediocre in general. The included transparency mode is still merely serviceable too. And at $100, it's right on the edge of our "budget" limit. Along those lines: Anker has a couple newer models in the Liberty 4 Pro and Liberty 5, but those cost more than the $100 threshold we've set for this guide. Pros Strong ANC for the money

Strong ANC for the money Multi-device connectivity and wireless charging support

Multi-device connectivity and wireless charging support Comfortable

Comfortable Good battery life Cons Bass-heavy sound is fun but can be fatiguing

Bass-heavy sound is fun but can be fatiguing Bulkier "stem" design is not for everyone

Bulkier "stem" design is not for everyone Call quality isn't great See at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget wireless earbuds under $50 EarFun Free 2S Bluetooth: v5.2 | ANC: No | Transparency mode: No | Custom EQ: Yes | Charging port: USB-C | Wireless charging: Yes | Water resistance: IPX7 | Multipoint connectivity: No | Wear detection: No | Battery life (rated): 7 hrs, 30 hrs w/ case | Fast charging (rated): 10 mins = 2 hrs | Codecs: SBC, AAC | Warranty: 18 months If you don't want to spend more than $50 on a set of true wireless earbuds, consider the Earfun Free 2S. Similar to the Liberty 4 NC, this pair has a big bass response and a smaller bump in the treble. It misses details in the mids and can feel exhausting to listen to over extended periods, but it's a richer take on this kind of sound signature than most pairs in the price range. You can adjust the sound through EarFun's app as well, though there are fewer EQ presets to choose from than with the Space A40. The earpieces themselves are well-shaped and not oversized. Combined with their soft silicone ear tips, they should be comfortable for most to wear over long periods of time. An IPX7 rating means they're fully waterproof, too. There's a suite of reliable touch controls and battery life sits at around seven hours of playtime. The included case adds another 30-ish hours and supports wireless charging, too. It's not the smallest case we've used, but it's not so large that it can't fit in a pocket, either. That said, you start to run into more "you get what you pay for" situations once you drop into this price range. In addition to not sounding quite as sharp as our pricier picks, the Free 2S lacks active noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity, auto-pausing and a transparency mode. And though their mic quality is decent in most cases, it's pretty susceptible to wind noise. Pros Very affordable

Very affordable Comfortable and compact fit

Comfortable and compact fit IPX7 waterproof rating

IPX7 waterproof rating Lively, customizable sound Cons No ANC or ambient sound modes

No ANC or ambient sound modes No wear detection or multi-device connectivity, either

No wear detection or multi-device connectivity, either Sound quality is still less balanced than our top picks See at Amazon

Jeff Dunn for Engadget Best budget wireless earbuds for workouts JLab Go Sport+ Bluetooth: v5.3 | ANC: No | Transparency mode: Yes | Custom EQ: Yes | Charging port: USB-C (integrated) | Wireless charging: No | Water resistance: IP55 | Multipoint connectivity: No | Wear detection: No | Battery life (rated): 9 hrs, 35+ hrs w/ case | Fast charging (rated): 10 mins = 1 hr | Codecs: SBC | Warranty: 2 years Any of our picks above will be perfectly fine for working out. But if you want a set of cheap earphones specifically for the gym, the JLab Go Sport+ are a worthy buy at $30. Their around-the-ear hook design stays secure in place whether you're jogging, lifting or doing burpees. The hooks themselves are soft and flexible, so they shouldn't be a pain to wear regardless of your ear size. The design is IP55 water-resistant, which isn't the absolute best but is still enough to endure sweaty, non-swimming workouts. (Just note that the rating doesn't apply to the charging case.) Battery life is solid at eight to nine hours per charge — or roughly 35 hours with the case — and the touch controls are consistently responsive, which isn't a given at this price. There's also a surprisingly usable transparency mode if you need to better hear your surroundings in a pinch. The Go Sport+ works with JLab's simplistic but intuitive smartphone app, which lets you assign touch controls, check battery status and customize the EQ curve. If you don't want to tinker, there are three preset EQ modes built in. Unfortunately, none of those make the Go Sport+ sound especially dynamic. The default "JLab Signature" profile is a little too light on bass and edgy in the treble compared to the Space A40. A "balanced" preset sounds even more compressed, while the "bass boost" profile doesn't amplify the low-end to a meaningful degree. The default profile is still clean enough to get you through a ride on the exercise bike without being distracting, and it generally puts each part of a track in the right place. Nobody buys $30 earbuds for the audio quality — but the price is this low for a reason, so set your expectations accordingly. Along those lines, don't expect a ton of bonus features: There's no ANC, wireless charging, auto-pausing or multi-device connectivity. The case has a very short USB-C cable hardwired in, which is sort of convenient but demands extra care — if that cord breaks, you'll need a whole new case. The case could stand to be a bit smaller, too, and the mic struggles in windy environments. Still, for $30, there's plenty to like about the Go Sport+ as a cheap beater set used strictly for workouts. Pros Secure, gym-friendly design

Secure, gym-friendly design Highly affordable

Highly affordable IP55-rated water resistance

IP55-rated water resistance Solid battery life and ambient sound mode Cons Sound quality isn't great

Sound quality isn't great Affixed charging cable is very short

Affixed charging cable is very short No wear detection, multi-device connectivity or wireless charging

No wear detection, multi-device connectivity or wireless charging Case could be smaller See at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget open design earbuds Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Bluetooth: v5.2 | ANC: No | Transparency mode: No | Custom EQ: Yes | Charging port: USB-C | Wireless charging: No | Water resistance: IPX2 | Multipoint connectivity: Yes (2 devices) | Wear detection: Yes | Battery life (rated): 5 hrs, 6 hrs w/ wake word off, 20 hrs w/ case | Fast charging: 15 mins = 2 hrs | Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX | Warranty: 1 year All of our picks so far are technically earphones, meaning they extend into your ear canal. For some people, that is inherently uncomfortable. Unfortunately, the market for decent yet affordable "earbuds," which rest on the concha instead of going all the way in your ear, is spotty. If you can't bring yourself to pay for a pair of AirPods, though, the Amazon Echo Buds are a decent compromise at $50. The plastic earpieces here aren't exactly premium, but they rest lightly in the ear and feel sturdily put together. They let in and leak noise more easily than in-ear headphones, but if you prefer open earbuds, that's more of a feature than a bug. If the fit doesn't feel right, you can shed a little bulk by removing the pre-installed silicone covers. (Like most open earbuds, though, comfort here is dependent on your ear shape.) Mic quality is more than adequate, and the circular touch panels give ample room for using the controls, which are customizable and consistently responsive. Battery life sits around five hours, which is middling but not out of character for cheap wireless earbuds. The pocket-friendly case adds about three full charges, but it's worth noting that Amazon doesn't include a USB-C charging cable. A poor IPX2 water resistance rating means you should avoid the gym with these, too. While the Echo Buds sound fine out of the box, I'd use the EQ sliders in the Alexa app to bring down the treble a click or two. By default, the highs are a bit too edgy. That said, this emphasis lends a nice crispness to things like vocals, cymbals and strings, and there's enough separation to keep complex tracks from sounding totally muddled. The profile here isn't as full-bodied as the latest AirPods, and no open earbuds deliver true sub-bass, but there's at least some rumble for hip-hop and EDM. Unlike many cheap wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds support auto-pausing and multi-device connectivity. I often had to manually pause playback on one device before I could switch to the other, but having the feature at all at this price is great. Unsurprisingly, they also come with Alexa baked in, which you can access hands-free. You manage the Echo Buds through the Alexa app, which is much more cluttered than a dedicated audio app but includes extras like a lost device tracker and sidetone control for phone calls. And if you want nothing to do with Alexa, it also lets you turn off the mics and wake-word support. Pros Actually decent unsealed earbuds that cost less than $50

Actually decent unsealed earbuds that cost less than $50 Lightweight

Lightweight Pocket-friendly case

Pocket-friendly case Automatic wear detection

Automatic wear detection Multi-device connectivity

Multi-device connectivity Hands-free (and optional) Alexa Cons Open design means you'll hear external noise all the time

Open design means you'll hear external noise all the time Poor water resistance

Poor water resistance Middling battery life

Middling battery life Needs a little tweaking to sound its best

Needs a little tweaking to sound its best Alexa app is a bit obnoxious See at Amazon

Other budget wireless earbuds we tested

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC.

Note: This is a selection of noteworthy earbuds we've put through their paces, not a comprehensive list of everything we've ever tried.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC

The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC is often available for $100, and at that price it's worth considering over our picks above. These earphones have an extremely V-shaped sound signature with thunderous bass and noticeably clearer highs than the Soundcore Space A40, along with decent ANC and a bulky yet comfortable design that takes after Bose's old QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They technically have a list price of $130, however, which puts them over the $100 limit we have for picks in this guide. Their enormous case and lack of wireless charging don't help either. You can read our review for a full breakdown.

Beats Solo Buds

The $80 Beats Solo Buds are comfortable and long-lasting, with an impressive 18 hours of battery life. But they sound a bit flat and are severely lacking in features. There's no ANC, wear detection or official water-resistance rating, and the included case can't wirelessly charge the earbuds on its own. You can read our full review for more details.

JLab Go Pop ANC

The $30 JLab Go Pop ANC is worth a look if you just want a competent pair of wireless earphones for as little money as possible. It's the cheapest set we've tested with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, though neither feature is all that effective. Like the Go Sport+, it also relies on a short USB-C cable tethered to its case to charge. But it actually sounds OK for the price: not particularly wide or detailed, but not harsh either, with decent energy and bass punch. The tiny earpieces fit snugly and isolate a good chunk of background noise passively. They're also IP55-rated, while the case is similarly compact. There's no auto-pausing, but you can connect to two devices at once, the touch controls work well and JLab's app makes it easy to adjust settings. Battery life is alright at six to seven hours, too, though this is another one that'll get wrecked by the wind if you take a call outside.

The JLab Go Pop+ is another option here. It gives up the ANC, IP55 rating and multipoint connectivity, but it costs $5 less and has longer battery life.

EarFun Air Pro 4

We liked what we heard from the EarFun Air Pro 4 for about a day or so — then one earbud broke, apparently deciding that it would only play at an extremely low volume from that point on. We've seen a few users report the same issue, while others have noted problems with crackling sounds coming out of single earpieces. This pair has received heaps of praise from other outlets, and we generally liked its predecessor, so it may well work for you. But we can't recommend something that died before we could finish testing it.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget

The Beats Solo Buds.

EarFun Free Pro 3

The EarFun Free Pro 3 are totally solid, but the Space A40 gets you superior ANC, longer battery life and a more comfortable design for a lower price these days.

EarFun Air 2

Along those lines, the EarFun Air 2 are a good alternative to EarFun's Free 2S if you're partial an AirPods-style stem design, but they cost $10 more and aren't significantly better.

Baseus Bowie MA10

The Baseus Bowie MA10 are saddled with a ginormous charging case, a sloppy app and bulky earpieces that we found uncomfortable to wear over time.

Baseus Eli Sport 1

The Baseus Eli Sport 1 have a fully open design that wraps around the ear and rests outside of your ear canal entirely. That's nice for staying alert to the outside world, but it's less so for getting the most detail out of your music. This is another pair with an oversized case, too.

OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 have an excited sound and a stylish design in the same vein as the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, and their mic is a bit clearer for phone calls. They fall short of Anker's pair when it comes to noise cancellation and battery life, however.

Skullcandy Dime 3

The Skullcandy Dime 3 deliver a surprisingly neutral sound profile for their dirt-cheap price, so they're worth considering over the JLab Go Pop ANC if you see them in the $25 range. Like that pair, they can also connect to two devices simultaneously. But their overall battery life is a bit shorter, their call quality is poor and their physical controls are both unintuitive and uncomfortable, since they lead you to push the buds deeper into your ear canals.

Skullcandy Smokin' Buds

The Skullcandy Smokin' Buds are another ultra-budget option with a sick name, bro, but they sound harsher in the treble than the JLab Go Pop ANC and offer worse battery life through their charging case. This pair does use tap-based controls, but they can be finicky, and they still aren't the most straightforward things to operate.

Best cheap wireless earbuds: FAQs

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

The JLab Go Pop ANC (left) and EarFun Air Pro 4.

What are the biggest differences between cheaper earbuds and more premium models?

A higher price does not guarantee higher quality. We'd take a pair like the Anker Soundcore Space A40 over many alternatives priced well over $100. Broadly speaking, though, the pricier components used by the best wireless earbuds let them put out a more detailed and versatile sound, more powerful active noise cancellation and a more complete list of features like multipoint connectivity, faster pairing, wear detection or wireless charging. They generally feel less flimsy in the hand, and their companion software tends to be less buggy. Battery life may be longer as well. But you have to look at these things on a case-by-case basis: Some earbuds justify their cost, others very much do not.

Can you improve the sound of cheap wireless earbuds?

Evaluating audio quality is always subjective to some extent — what I find "bloated," you may consider "fun" or "lively." In general, if a set of earbuds is tuned poorly or built with cheap materials, you can't magically fix that. However, most new pairs allow you to adjust their EQ curve through software, so you can sculpt the frequency ranges in a way that better suits your tastes, at least somewhat. Also, remember that fit is king: If your in-ear headphones aren't sealed tight enough, they'll inevitably sound less detailed, with weaker bass response and worse isolation from outside noise. Consider trying different ear tips in that case.

Can cheap earbuds sound as good as AirPods?

A few can, sure! I'd take the top-end AirPods Pro 3 over any of the top picks in this guide, but they are far from unassailable. Meanwhile, the AirPods 4's unsealed design prevents them from pumping out truly deep bass, and I find them to sound a bit veiled in the treble. (They're still a level above the open-back Amazon Echo Buds, though.) The big appeal with AirPods is how tightly they integrate with other Apple devices: You open them with an iPhone and they just work. No other earbuds can replicate that, cheap or otherwise, because Apple uses proprietary tech that prevents competitors from offering the same features. Again, price and advertising budget has little to do with how good a set of earbuds is. (This is a silly question, but we know some casual buyers will inevitably ask it.)

October 2025: We've made a few light edits to ensure our recommendations are still up-to-date.

June 2025: We've ensured our picks are still accurate and added testing notes on Skullcandy's Method 360 ANC.

April 2025: The JLab Go Sport+ replaces the older JLab Go Air Sport as our "best for workouts" pick. We've also added testing notes on the EarFun Air Pro 4 and JLab Go Pop ANC, removing our blurbs for their predecessors along the way.

December 2024: We've lightly edited this guide for clarity and moved the aging JLab Go Air Pop and EarFun Air Pro 3 from honorable mentions to our "others we tested" section.

September 2024: We've added notes on a handful of other budget wireless earbuds that we've tested but fall short of our top picks, which remain unchanged.

June 2024: We've checked this guide to ensure that all of our picks are still in stock. Accordingly, we've removed the Nothing Ear Stick as an honorable mention, as it no longer appears to be available — though it remains a decent option if you do see it and want an unsealed alternative to the Amazon Echo Buds. We're also still in the process of testing several other sub-$100 Bluetooth earbuds for a future update.