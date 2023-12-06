The best wireless headphones for 2026: Bluetooth options for every budget

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Wireless headphones have come a long way from the bulky designs of the past. Today's models are lighter, smarter and packed with features that make them useful for everything from travel to long workdays at your desk. Many offer strong noise cancellation, quick pairing and reliable battery life — all of which makes them an easy upgrade if you want more freedom from your devices.

Of course, not every listener has the same needs. Some people want portability, which is why our guide to the best earbuds is worth a look, while others want something more specialized like the best gaming headsets or the best budget earbuds. But if you're after over-ear headphones that focus on comfort and immersive sound, this roundup of the best wireless headphones highlights the top choices we've tested.

Table of contents

Best wireless headphones for 2026

Billy Steele for Engadget 94 100 Expert Score Best wireless headphones overall Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Weight: 0.55 pounds | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Bixby, Siri, Google Assistant | Color options: Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue Read our full Sony WH-1000XM6 review Sony's 1000X line has been our top pick for best wireless headphone for a long time now. Until another company can pack in as many premium features as Sony, and do so with a mix of excellent sound quality and effective ANC, the crown is safe. With the WH-1000XM6, Sony subtly redesigned its flagship headphones, making them way more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. This is an important factor to consider when purchasing over-ear headphones. We also noticed in our tests that the company made noticeable improvements to the active noise cancellation, thanks to a new QN3 chip. There are now 12 total ANC mics as well – the previous model only had eight. This all combines to better block background noise at medium and high frequencies, including human voices. The M6 also has improved sound quality, thanks to new drivers, some help from mastering engineers and spatial audio upmixing. Its battery life remains the same 30 hours as its predecessor, which is more than enough to get you through several days of work or long international flights. Speak-to-Chat still reduces volume and activates ambient sound when you talk and the M6 can automatically change noise settings based on your location or activity. The only real downside is that they're $50 more than the WH-1000XM5 at full price ($450). Pros Improved sound

Improved sound Better ANC performance

Better ANC performance Tons of handy features

Tons of handy features Supremely comfy Cons Price has increased again

Price has increased again Speak-to-Chat still needs work

Speak-to-Chat still needs work Call quality suffers in loud environments See at Amazon

Sennheiser/Engadget 88 100 Expert Score Best wireless headphones – best sound quality Sennheiser HDB 630 $499.95 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 60 hours | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Bixby, Siri, Google Assistant | Color options: Black Read our full Sennheiser HDB 630 review Audiophile sound quality when you're on the go typically requires a set of wired headphones and a DAC (digital-to-analog converter). It's not the most convenient way to listen to tunes. Sennheiser bridges the gap between compressed audio on wireless headphones and those cumbersome setups with the HDB 630. Thanks to a USB-C dongle, you get higher resolution sound with all the benefits of wireless ANC headphones. Sennheiser offers up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution wirelessly, and you have the option for lossless audio over USB-C as well. There's also plenty of fine-tuning available on a highly detailed EQ and a Crossfeed feature allows you to blend the left and right channels for more natural sound. Plus, the HDB 630 has a whopping 60 hours of battery life with ANC active, although that figure drops to a still respectable 45 hours when you enable those high-quality tracks. Pros Outstanding sound quality

Outstanding sound quality High-res streaming dongle included

High-res streaming dongle included Lossless audio over USB-C

Lossless audio over USB-C Extremely long battery life Cons Expensive

Expensive Basic design with lots of plastic

Basic design with lots of plastic Best audio performance requires extra steps See at Sennheiser

Billy Steele for Engadget 84 100 Expert Score Best wireless headphones – best sound quality runner up Noble Audio FoKus Apollo $649 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 60 hours | Weight: 11.5 ounces | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Google Assistant, Siri | Color options: Black/Silver Read our full Noble Audio FoKus Apollo review Noble Audio utilizes a unique driver configuration to provide more detailed sound than the competition. Instead of a single driver, the company uses two: one dynamic and one planar magnetic. The result is the FoKus Apollo getting the best of both, with thick bass, clear highs and extreme clarity. You won't find a lot of features here. There is decent ANC performance, but it's nowhere near the best. You'll also get excellent battery life, which is the second best reason to buy these headphones. Still, you're paying primarily for the incredible sound quality, which may not be enough for the high price. Pros Ridiculously good sound quality

Ridiculously good sound quality Premium design and materials

Premium design and materials Long battery life

Long battery life Comfy fit Cons Very expensive

Very expensive Limited features

Limited features Average ANC performance See at Noble Audio

Audio-Technica Best wireless headphones under $100 Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Noise cancellation: No | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 60 hours | Weight: 1.42 pounds | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Not specified | Color options: Black, White Audio-Technica has introduced affordable wireless headphones in the past, and while they didn't offer active noise cancellation, they're still worth considering. The company's latest is the M20xBT, a Bluetooth version of the A-T's popular M20x wired cans. For just $79, you can expect a comfortable fit and up to 60 hours of battery life. Bluetooth multipoint connectivity allows you to connect to multiple devices at once and physical buttons provide reliable on-board control. The design isn't as refined as the company's pricer models like the M50xBT2, but you get the bulk of what makes Audio-Technica's cheaper options so good. Pros Affordable

Affordable Up to 60 hours of battery life

Up to 60 hours of battery life Multipoint connectivity Cons Design isn't as refined as competitors' See at Amazon

Bose/Engadget 87 100 Expert Score Best noise-canceling wireless headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen) 449 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Google Assistant, Siri | Color options: Black, White, Desert Gold, Driftwood Sand, Midnight Violet Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 review The second-gen version of the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones aren't an entirely new device, but there are impactful upgrades all around. With regard to the ANC specifically, Bose enhanced its ActiveSense tech to smooth any adjustments to sudden spikes in ambient noise levels. This bolsters what was already superb ANC performance, an achievement that gives the company a slight edge over the competition. The new version also includes significant updates to power management and battery life, with at least five more hours of use in all listening modes. You'll also get lossless audio over USB-C, putting the QC Ultra Headphones on the same level at Apple's AirPods Max and others. A comfy fit, reliable controls and folding design round out the spec sheet for this model. Pros Industry-leading ANC got even better

Industry-leading ANC got even better Sound and power upgrades are substantial Cons Still expensive

Still expensive Glossy finish isn't for everyone See at Amazon

Technics Best battery life on wireless headphones Technics EAH-A800-K Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 50 hours | Weight: 0.65 pounds | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Amazon Alexa | Color options: Black, Silver Back at CES 2022, Panasonic announced the EAH-A800: a new set of active noise canceling headphones under the iconic Technics brand. While most of the features are what you see on any number of wireless headphones, one figure stood out. The company says you can expect up to 50 hours of battery life on the A800, and that's with active noise cancellation enabled. While we haven't put them through the full review analysis, I have already tested them on a long flight. The ANC is impressive and they're comfortable enough to avoid becoming a burden after several hours or many long listening sessions. Sound quality is also quite good (there's LDAC support, too) and there are enough features here to justify the premium price tag. Pros 50-hour battery life with ANC turned on

50-hour battery life with ANC turned on Comfortable design

Comfortable design Good sound quality Cons On the expensive side See at Amazon

MASTER & DYNAMIC Best wireless headphones design Master & Dynamic MW75 Noise cancellation: Yes | Multipoint: Yes | Battery life: 28 hours | Weight: 0.75 pounds | Water resistance: None | Assistant support: Compatible with native voice assistants | Color options: Silver Metal / Brown Leather, Black Metal / Black Leather, Silver Metal / Navy Leather, Silver Metal / Black Leather, Gunmetal / Black Leather, Gunmetal / Navy Leather, Silver Metal / Grey Leather While Master & Dynamic is known for its design prowess, the company's over-ear headphones were due for a refresh. With the MW75 that debuted in June, the company opted for a look that takes cues from its MG20 gaming headphones and mixes them with a combo of aluminum, leather and tempered glass. The company's trademark sound quality returns with multiple ANC modes and ambient sound options for a range of situations. At $599, the high-end looks don't come cheap, but if you're looking for something beyond the pure plastic fashion of most headphones, M&D has you covered. Pros Luxurious design made with premium materials

Luxurious design made with premium materials Multiple ANC modes Cons Extremely expensive See at Amazon

How to choose the best wireless headphones for you

When it comes to shopping for a good pair of wireless headphones, the first thing you'll need to decide on is wear style. Do you prefer on-ear or over-ear headphones? For the purposes of our buyer's guide, we focus on the over-ear style as that's what most noise-canceling headphones are nowadays. Sure, you can find on-ear models with ANC, but over-ear designs are much more effective at blocking sound. Speaking of noise cancellation, you'll want to determine early on if you even want that. If you frequently crank up the beats in noisy environments, you'll want to not only make sure it's there, but also make sure it's good, preferably with adaptive ANC. If you plan to use your new headphones in quieter spaces, skipping ANC can save you some money.

The next area to consider is features. We recommend trying to get the most bang for your buck, but as you're shopping around you should determine which items are must-haves and what you can live without. And don't take basic things like automatic pausing and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for granted, as not all companies include them. We also suggest reading reviews to see how well a company's more advanced features work. This will help you decide if those are something you're willing to (likely) pay extra for. Keep an eye on better battery life estimates to avoid disappointment, as some manufacturers promise more hours than real-world testing delivers. And don't be easily swayed by lofty promises about call quality without verifying them.

Sound can be subjective, so we recommend trying before you buy if at all possible. We understand this isn't easy at a time when we're doing most of our shopping online. But trying on a set of headphones and listening to them for a few minutes can save you from an expensive case of buyer's remorse. We also recommend paying attention to things like Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio and other immersive formats. Not all headphones support them, so you'll want to make sure a perspective pair does if that sort of thing excites you. If you plan to use your headphones for other media besides music, checking for latency is also a must — some delay can impact playback for things like movies or games, even if most true wireless headphones now offer minimal lag.

How we test over-ear headphones

The primary way we test wireless headphones is to wear them as much as possible. We prefer to do this over a one- to two-week period, but sometimes embargoes don't allow it. During this time, we listen to a mix of music and podcasts, while also using the earbuds to take both voice and video calls. Since battery life for headphones can be 30 hours or more, we drain the battery with looping music and the volume set at a comfortable level (usually around 75 percent). Due to the longer battery estimates, we'll typically power the headphones off several times and leave them during a review. This simulates real-world use and keeps us from having to constantly monitor the process for over 24 straight hours.

To judge the best Bluetooth headphones, we focus on higher-quality audio by listening to a variety of genres and paying close attention to how each style sounds. We also test at both low and high volumes to check for consistency in the tuning. To assess the quality of phone calls, we'll record audio samples with the headphones' microphones as well as have third parties call us.

When it comes to features, we do a thorough review of companion apps, testing each feature as we work through the software. Any holdovers from previous models are double checked for improvements or regression. If the headphones we're testing are an updated version of a previous model, we'll spend time getting reacquainted with the older set. Ditto for the closest competition for each new set of headphones that we review.

Other wireless headphones we tested

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are premium, well-designed over-ear headphones that incorporate all of the best features you find on standard AirPods: solid noise cancelation, spatial audio and easy Siri access. However, their $550 starting price makes them almost prohibitively expensive, even for Apple users. There are better options available at lower prices, but if you can pick up the AirPods Max at a steep discount, they might be worthwhile for the biggest Apple fans among us.

Dyson On-Trac

The On-Trac headphones have an almost infinitely customizable design, and that's what's most unique about them. The sound profile offers some nice detail, but lacks dynamic range overall. ANC is average at best and there aren't any advanced features that will make your life easier. Well, except for the hearing health monitor which is actually handy. All told, that's not a lot in a set of $500 headphones.

Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace is an excellent debut for the company's first headphones. The combination of refined design, great sound quality and home theater tricks creates a unique formula. However, ANC performance is just okay and key functionality is still in the works for many users.

Sony ULT Wear

If most headphones don't have the level of bass you desire, the ULT Wear is an option to consider. The low-end thump isn't for everyone, but there are also plenty of handy features and a refined look to make the $200 set more compelling than many in this price range.

Sony WH-CH720N

While the WH-CH720N are a great affordable option, we prefer the Audio-Technica in the budget category. Sony's cans are lightweight with good sound quality, but ANC struggles at times and they're made with a lot of plastic.

Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro lacks basic features like automatic pausing, and multipoint connectivity is only available on Android. Moreover, they're not very comfortable for people with larger heads. Overall sound quality is improved, though, and voice performance on calls is well above average.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

Bose's latest flagship model has a lot to offer, but its trademark Immersive Audio feature can be inconsistent across different types of music. There's still world-class ANC, excellent comfort and a clearer transparency mode, but for the price, the non-Ultra model is a better choice right now.

Master & Dynamic MH40 (2nd gen)

The MH40 are a great set of headphones if you favor crisp, clear and natural sound that isn't overly tuned. This pair showcases the company's affinity for leather and metal too, but limited customization and short battery life for non-ANC cans kept this set from making the cut.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8

The company's trademark pristine sound is on display here, but the Px8 are more expensive and not nearly as comfortable as the Px7 S2.

Wireless headphones FAQs

How can you tell the quality of wireless headphones?

I typically look at three factors: design, sound quality and features. In terms of design, I'm usually looking to see if the build quality of the headphones feels cheap and plasticky. Plenty of companies use plastic, but they can do so in a way that doesn't look or feel like budget models. For sound quality, I want to hear a nice, even tuning where highs, mids and lows are all well represented. No overly boomy bass or scooped out mids. I also want good clarity where you can pick up fine details and an open, immersive soundstage. Features is typically a distant third, but if a company doesn't cover basic functionality (automatic pausing, transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth, etc.) it can be an indication of overall quality.

How do I choose the best quality wireless headphones?

"Best" can be pretty subjective, but I always recommend going to a place where you can listen to the headphones you're thinking about buying before you commit. Sometimes this isn't possible, so you'll want to check return policies. I also recommend doing some research to determine what your priorities are in a new set. Are you an audiophile who wants the best sound quality? Is powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) the most important? Would you rather have conveniences like automatic pausing?

Which brand has the best wireless headphones?

Sony consistently tops our list with its 1000X line. This is mostly due to the combination of sound quality, ANC performance and the truckload of features these headphones pack in. I'll be the first to tell you that there are better sounding options and other companies, like Bose, offer more effective noise cancellation. But when you add everything up, no one comes close to the full slate of tools Sony puts in its premium headphone line.

Do expensive wireless headphones sound better?

Exorbitant price tags don't mean better audio quality. Bowers & Wilkins' headphones are on the high end for wireless noise-canceling models and they sound amazing. However, Audio-Technica's M50xBT2 is much more affordable and doesn't have ANC, but these headphones have a warm, natural sound profile that I find very inviting. At the end of the day, it will come down to personal preference, but you don't need to spend a lot to find great headphones.