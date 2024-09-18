Bose's new noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds are more affordable at $179

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

So far, Bose has delivered two versions of its "regular" QuietComfort Earbuds: one in 2020 and another in 2022. The company followed up last year with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, debuting its take on spatial audio that doesn't rely on carefully recorded content. Now, Bose is jumping back to that "regular" model with a new version of the QuietComfort Earbuds. While it's actually the company's fourth set noise-canceling wireless buds, the new QC Earbuds will offer an entry-level option that's much more affordable than the premium Ultra.

For the new QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose says the design is meant for "everyday use." There's a collection of ear tips and stability bands to help you find the perfect fit, and the IPX4 rating should be enough to withstand sweaty workouts. The shape of the outer panel has been refined, looking more like older Bose earbud models than its recent efforts.

The company says you can expect its "best-in-class" active noise cancellation (ANC) to be on display here, as well as "satisfyingly rich" sound. Each earbud is equipped with three microphones for both ANC and voice pickup, so the latest QuietComfort model should be a decent option for calls. Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity is also on the spec sheet, where Bose is promising up to 30 feet of wireless range.

Bose increased the battery life from the QC Earbuds II from six to eight and a half hours on this new version. Plus, the case holds another two and a half charges. You can get three hours of use in 20 minutes and a full charge takes 90 minutes.

The QuietComfort Earbuds will work with the Bose QC Earbuds app for features and customization. Here, you can reconfigure the onboard tap controls on each earbud, with the ability to switch ANC settings between Quiet, Aware (transparency mode) and off right on the buds. A Voice ID tool can fine-tune the QC Earbuds for "performance and accuracy" while a five-band adjustable EQ offers some flexibility with the tuning. Bose has also included a Remote Selfie feature that allows you to use the earbuds as a remote camera trigger. Additionally, there's a low-latency audio mode for gaming and a Battery Prediction tool to track power consumption.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds are available today for $179 in black, white and purple color options. That's $100 less the previous two QC Earbuds models and $120 less than the QC Ultra Earbuds. This new model isn't exactly a budget option, but the price is much more attractive than the company's current $299 flagship set.