Bowers & Wilkins announces its latest Pi6 and Pi8 true wireless earbuds

You can purchase the Pi8 now, while the Pi6 ships starting September 13.

Bowers & Wilkins has just announced the Pi6 and Pi8 true wireless earbuds. They're available for $249 and $399, respectively. The cheaper model has preorders open and ships September 13, while the Pi8 can be purchased right now.

The Pi6 has Bluetooth 5.4 and supports 24-bit/96kHz aptX transmission. It also has the same 12mm bio-cellulose drivers as the Px7 S2e, The flagship Pi8 supports the same resolution, but can also playback audio in aptX Lossless. Its 12mm drivers are carbon cones instead of bio cellulose.

Both buds have an IP-54 rating and the company’s proprietary ANC algorithm. Bower & Wilkins claims that the new earbuds have superior noise cancellation compared to their predecessors. They support Made for iPhone (MFi) for easy iOS integration — Google Fast Pair compatibility is slated to be added shortly after launch.

At full charge, the flagship model can last 6.5 hours, while the case provides 13.5 hours more; the Pi6 earbuds are rated for eight hours, while the charging case has enough for 16 additional hours of use.

As with many true wireless earbuds, the Pi6 and Pi8 have an accompanying app, which adds a five-band EQ for the Pi8 or a simple treble-and-bass adjustment for the Pi6.

The Pi6 will be available in Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, Forest Green and Glacier Blue when it launches next month. The Pi8’s four colors are Anthracite Black, Dove White, Jade Green and Midnight Blue.