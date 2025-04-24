Bowers & Wilkins new Px7 S3 wireless headphones feature updated ANC tech

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Bowers & Wilkins is back with another pair of high-end wireless headphones . The Px7 S3 looks like an improvement over the previous release in every major way. The company's calling it the "most advanced wireless headphone" it has ever made.

To that end, this model features re-engineered drive units, dedicated headphones amplifiers and "greatly-upgraded" active noise cancellation technology. Bowers & Wilkins says that every aspect of these headphones have been redesigned, except for the cone. The new drive units should improve resolution and dynamics, all while delivering lower distortion. These units are powered by discrete headphones amplifiers, a first for the company's over-ear headphone line.

The Px7 S3 integrates with both the aptX TM Adaptive 24/96 wireless platform and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless technology. This optimizes sound quality for high-resolution streaming services like Tidal. Overall, the headphones offer 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio.

These cans feature eight microphones located around the periphery of each ear cup. They work together to deliver enhanced ANC and help eliminate unwanted noise while making phone calls. The company boasts that the battery life maxes out at around 30 hours per charge, but we'll have to see how that works out in real life.

Bowers & Wilkins

The physical design has received an overhaul. The company promises a slimmer profile and an improved fit, thanks to memory foam ear cups. The included carry case is also more compact.

Bowers & Wilkins has redesigned its Music app to accompany this release. The app allows for instantaneous access to platforms like Tidal, but also includes a five-band EQ with preset memory. For the app-averse, there are physical controls on each ear cup. The company says that spatial audio is coming to this device, but not until later this year.

The Px7 S3 headphones will be available in three colors, including black, blue and white. Now onto the bad news. Bowers & Wilkins has yet to reveal pricing and availability. There's a notification page that indicates they're likely to be priced at $429 when they release. But that's subject to change due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding Trump's tariffs.