Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are its first earbuds with a Tensor chip inside

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google's Pixel Buds Pro immediately became the company's best earbuds to date when they arrived in 2022. However, they were also the most expensive thus far and key features like spatial audio weren't available at launch. Just over two years later, Google is back with a second-generation version of its noise-canceling Pro model that was rebuilt from the inside out. Plus, the Pixel Buds 2 Pro are the first Google earbuds to feature a Tensor chip inside.

When they're in your ears, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 look similar to their predecessor. The outside where touch panel resides is still a circular shape, emblazoned with Google's trademark "G." The rest of the earbud housing has been revised though, using "45 million data points from ear scans" to devise the best shape for both comfort and a secure fit. They're 27 percent smaller than the Pixel Buds Pro and Google shaved 1.5 grams off the weight. There's also a "twist-to-adjust stabilizer" that the company says will keep the earbuds in place when you need it.

Inside, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack in a Tensor A1 chip for audio processing and a dash of Google AI. The company says the component processes audio at "90 times faster than the speed of sound," allowing the earbuds to adapt changes to both fit and to your environment. What's more, the chip gives the buds the ability to block twice as much noise as the previous version and helps keep you sounding clear on calls. The active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Pixels Buds Pro 2 is equipped with so-called Silent Seal 2.0. Google says the system, with the aid of that Tensor chip, adapts to changes three million times per second. The ANC here is also capable of blocking more sounds, according to the company, including those at higher frequencies.

There's also a bit of Google's Gemini AI available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Gemini Live allows you to have a conversation with the company's artificial intelligence technology while you're using the new earbuds. While it sounds like what we're used to doing with Google Assistant, which Gemini has officially replaced on the Pixel 9, this should be more natural and free flowing. Google says you'll be able to do things like practice for a job interview or kick around ideas while you're on the go. Simply say "Hey Google, let's talk live" to summon Gemini on the Pixel Buds 2 Pro without reaching for your phone.

In terms of sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have 11mm drivers for "powerful bass" and "smooth treble." Google says it has employed multi-path signals on the earbuds so that the audio processing and music don't have to compete for the same real estate. Spatial audio with head tracking will be available too, so long as you're paired with a Pixel Tablet or a Pixel 6 and newer phone.

The company is making big claims about call quality as well, once again employing Clear Calling to reduce environmental noise of the person on the other end no matter what phone or earbuds they may be using. Conversation Detection returns to automatically pause music and switch to transparency mode when the earbuds detect that you're speaking. Other conveniences include compatibility with the Find My Devices network, automatic device switching with other Pixel gadgets, Bluetooth LE audio, automatic pausing and a wireless charging case. Speaking of battery life, Google says you can expect up to eight hours with ANC on (12 hours with it off), which is one hour longer than the Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds 2 Pro will be available in Porcelain (tan), Hazel (grey), Wintergreen (green) and Peony (pink) for $229. That's $29 more than the Pixel Buds Pro were at launch, making this new model Google's most expensive earbuds yet again. You can pre-order the new earbuds today and they'll be available on September 26.

Catch up on all the news from Google’s Pixel 9 launch event right here!