JBL is adding ANC to seven new pairs of wireless earbuds at CES 2025

JBL has never met a CES it couldn't dump a bunch of new audio products on, and CES 2025 is no different. The company's new Tour One M3 headphones might be the star of its lineup, but JBL is announcing a total of seven new pairs of wireless earbuds across the Endurance Race 2, Vibe 2, and Tune 2 lines, on top of new wired headphones, kid-friendly options, and an alarm clock.

The JBL Endurance Race 2 are wireless earbuds for working out with an ergonomic fit thanks to some raised ridges and a built-in wing tip. The headlining feature for the Endurance Race 2 is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Sports Mode that lets you set separate ambient sound settings depending on what workout you're doing. Beyond, that the Endurance Race 2 support Bluetooth 5.3, are IP68 rated and will be available for purchase for $80 in black, white, blue or purple.

JBL

JBL's more affordable line, the JBL Vibe 2, is also getting ANC and Smart Ambient Aware settings that let you hear more of the world around you while you're headphones are in. In terms of physical hardware, the big change for the Vibe 2 is the addition of two additional mics to improve call quality and an extended battery life of 40 hours. All Vibe 2 models will support Bluetooth 5.3, and you can get a pair in three different styles: Buds, which are basic wireless earbuds, Beam, which are stick-shaped buds with ear tips, and Flex, which are stick-shaped buds with no ear tips. All JBL Vibe 2 models will cost $60 and will come in either black, white, pink, or blue.

If you're looking for a step up, or care about the (mostly unnecessary) addition of spatial audio, the JBL Tune 2 line could be for you. JBL says the new models will offer ANC, "Spatial Sound," 10mm drivers, and support for Bluetooth 5.3. Like the Vibe 2, the Tune 2 will be available in Buds, Beam and Flex versions, though you'll only be able to pick between black, white and turquoise finishes. Regardless of which you pick, the JBL Tune 2 costs $100.

Alongside those wireless headphones, JBL also has a pair of wired USB-C headphones called the JBL 520C, the JBL Junior 470NC and 320BT for kids and the new JBL Horizon 3, an alarm clock with built-in ambient lighting and preloaded with soothing nature sounds.

All of JBL's new earbuds and headphones will ship in March 2025. The Horizon 3 alarm clock will be available in May.