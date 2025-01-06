JLab debuts its first adaptive active noise cancellation headphones at CES 2025

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Audio brand JLab has unveiled its first headphones with adaptive active noise cancellation at CES 2025. The company's Epic Lux Lab Edition Wireless Headphones will cost $199. Pre-orders begin today and shipments are expected to go out starting January 30.

The Epic Lux Lab is an over-ear headphone set with 32mm high-fidelity custom dynamic drivers. The set's adaptive ANC can react in real-time to changes in ambient noise levels. Its noise cancelling mode can diminish environmental audio up to 42 dB, while the Be Aware mode allows outside sounds to reach the user. Both modes can be customized with the JLab app.

The headphones come with a magnetic wireless charging pad and also have a built-in USB-C port for wired charging. JLab says the Epic Lux Lab can deliver "over 90+ hours of playtime on a single charge," or 60 hours when active noise cancelling is in use.

In addition to the Epic Lux Lab, JLab is also introducing an on-ear headset at CES called the Go Lux ANC Wireless. This option provides hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 30 dB as well as a Be Aware mode. The Go Lux ANC Wireless only support wired charging via USB-C, but will last up to 70 hours depending on use cases. These entry-level headphones retail for $50. Like the upscale option, pre-orders are open now and the product is slated to begin shipping on January 30.