JLab's $30 Go Pop ANC are its most affordable noise-canceling earbuds ever

JLab blew me away in early 2020 when the company debuted its $29 Go Air earbuds. For the first time, I realized that I had to pay closer attention to budget earbuds because some companies manage to build impressive products for less than $50. Do they offer flagship level performance and features? No. Do they cover the basics and sound good enough for casual use? Absolutely.

The company has announced several products since, including the $60 JBuds ANC (third-gen) earlier this year. It appears that JLab wasn't content with that model being its most affordable noise-canceling option. Today, the company revealed the Go Pop ANC ($30), a set of earbuds that still offer some noise-blocking abilities for half the price of the JBuds ANC. This new model is the company's most affordable noise-canceling set ever, and JLab even says it's lowest-priced set of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds you can buy right now at full price.

JLab says you can expect over six hours of listening time on the earbuds (ANC on), maxing out at over 24 hours when you factor in the case (ANC off). Like previous JLab models, the Go Pop ANC case has an integrated USB-C cable, so there's always have a way to plug in. Additionally, a fast charge feature gives you an hour of use in 10 minutes.

The IP55 rated earbuds are sweat and splash proof, offering more robust ingress protection than some flagship models that cost a 10 times as much. Bluetooth multipoint connectivity is here, as is the ability to customize the audio and more via the JLab app. Specifically, that piece of software will allow you to adjust the EQ and reconfigure the onboard controls, plus there's a safe hearing tool and dedicated modes for music and movies.

To accompany the Go Pop ANC's noise-cancelling functionality, there's a Be Aware transparency mode when you need it. 10mm dynamic drivers handle the sound and the two ANC MEMS microphones enable "clear" calls. The Go Pop ANC is also Google Fast Pair compatible as well, and it's available in fuchsia and teal color options in addition to the black that's pictured.

The Go Pop ANC is available now for $30.